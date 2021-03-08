Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Result (February) Expected Today

The result for the February round of JEE Main 2021 is expected today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the entrance exam for engineering and architecture, had earlier said the result for the first round of Joint Entrance Examination Main would be declared by March 7. However, NTA released only the JEE Main 2021 answer keys for the February session, late on Sunday night. The answer keys were released separately for all the shifts.

When the JEE Main 2021 results are declared, they will be available at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The February session of the exam was held from February 23 to 26.

The NTA will release the JEE Main score cards individually for each candidate. The BTech, BArch and BPlanning candidates will be able to procure their score cards by logging into the JEE Main examination portal using their application number and roll number.

The candidates must keep their JEE Main admit cards handy while checking the results.

In the final answer key, based on the objections raised by candidates, NTA had dropped a few questions which will not be considered for the evaluation of JEE Main February exam.

From the February 26 paper two questions were dropped from shift 1-- Question ID 70819120206 and Question ID 70819120276.

From February 24, two questions from shift two were dropped including Question ID 70819117486 and Question ID 70819117489.

From the February 25 papers, one question was dropped from shift 2 with Question ID 70819118756.

The final result will be announced after the May session and will consider the best NTA score of the four exams for candidates who appear for more than one session. The final All India Ranks will also be declared after the May session.

Based on results of the JEE Main Paper 1 and 2, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced to get admission into the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).