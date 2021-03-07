JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: NTA Expected To Announce February Result Soon
The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main result 2021 for the February session today, March 7, and the link for individual scorecards will be made available at the NTA’s official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main result 2021 for the February session today, March 7, and the link for individual scorecards will be made available at the NTA’s official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examinations held from February 23 to 26 will be able to check their JEE Main 2021 result using their application number and password. The NTA will release the JEE Main 2020 final answer key before announcing the result.
Candidates seeking admission in BArch, BPlanning courses had appeared in JEE Main on February 23, while the BE/BTech aspirants had appeared in the test from February 24 to 26. The three-hour exam was held in two shifts in 331 cities.
As per NTA’s data, 81.2 per cent of the total registered students appeared in JEE Main BArch, BPlanning paper, and 95 per cent turnout was seen in BTech, BE exam.
After the announcement of the result of each of the sessions, the NTA will briefly reopen applications for the next rounds (to be held in March, April and May). The final result will be announced only after the May session and the best NTA score of the four exams will be considered for students who appear for more than one session.
JEE Main result 2021: What is the percentile score?
In JEE Main 2021, BTech candidates have answered questions that carry a total of 300 marks and BArch candidates, 400 marks. As the examination is conducted in multiple shifts, the marks scored are normalised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to achieve a percentile score. A candidate’s JEE Main result shows how many have scored equal to or below them in the examination.
What if two candidates score same marks in JEE Main?
If two or more students score the same scores in JEE Main, NTA will follow a tie-breaking methodology in this order:
- Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Mathematics in the test will be preferred for ranking.
- Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Physics in the test will be given preference next.
- If the tie remains, candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Chemistry in the test will be considered for higher ranks.
- Finally, candidates older in age will be preferred.
JEE Main 2021 result for over 6 lakh students
According to official information, over 6 lakh students had registered for the February session of JEE Main and 95 per cent took the exam.
Happy to note that the attendance in JEE first phase exam was 95%. I hope NTA will conduct the exam successfully in future also. @DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/EKD3VqMg9R— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 26, 2021
List of top Engineering colleges for JEE Main aspirants
Other than IITs, NIT Trichy is the top Engineering college in India and it will give admission to undergraduate Engineering programmes based on JEE Main result.
NIRF 2020: List of top Engineering colleges in India (Other than IITs)
This list also contains colleges that give admission based on state CETs, institute-level entrance exams and state counselling (direct admission)
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
National Institute of Technology Karnataka
Anna University
Vellore Institute of Technology
National Institute of Technology Rourkela
Jadavpur University
Institute of Chemical Technology
National Institute of Technology Warangal
Amrita School of Engineering
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology check complete list here.
JEE Main 2021 result: No all India rank list for February session
There will be no rank list for February session. The All India Rank (AIR) of JEE Main 2021 will be compiled and declared after conduct of the JEE Main May 2021 examination, NTA had earlier said.
JEE Main result: Steps to download scorecards
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: The link to download JEE Main (February) scorecards will be available on the homepage. Click on it.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials as instructed. Submit.
Step 4: Result will be displayed on the next page.
Take a printout of the result page for future reference.
Final answer key before JEE Mains results
NTA will release the final answer key before announcing JEE Main result. It will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The result will be compiled on the basis of the final JEE Main answer key, NTA had earlier said.
