JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: NTA Expected To Announce February Result Soon

JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main result 2021 for the February session today, March 7, and the link for individual scorecards will be made available at the NTA’s official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examinations held from February 23 to 26 will be able to check their JEE Main 2021 result using their application number and password. The NTA will release the JEE Main 2020 final answer key before announcing the result.

Candidates seeking admission in BArch, BPlanning courses had appeared in JEE Main on February 23, while the BE/BTech aspirants had appeared in the test from February 24 to 26. The three-hour exam was held in two shifts in 331 cities.

JEE Main 2021 result for the February session will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per NTA’s data, 81.2 per cent of the total registered students appeared in JEE Main BArch, BPlanning paper, and 95 per cent turnout was seen in BTech, BE exam.

After the announcement of the result of each of the sessions, the NTA will briefly reopen applications for the next rounds (to be held in March, April and May). The final result will be announced only after the May session and the best NTA score of the four exams will be considered for students who appear for more than one session.

