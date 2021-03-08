Image credit: Shutterstock Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 Result For February Session Expected Today; Download NTA Answer Key, Result Link

JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 result for February session expected today, March 8. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main result on official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. According to NTA’s exam calendar, JEE Main result for February exam was to be announced by March 7. However, NTA only released the JEE Main 2021 answer keys for the February session, late on Sunday night.

To download JEE Main scorecard, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. NTA had earlier said that there will be no all India rank (AIR) list for February exams and it will be compiled after the May session.

Close to 6.6 lakh students had registered for JEE Main February exams. The exams were held from February 23 to 26.

The second session of JEE Main will begin from March 15 and admit cards are likely to be released by NTA soon.

In the JEE Main final answer key released yesterday, NTA has removed some questions from different shifts.

JEE Main 2021 result expected today. The official websites to check JEE Main result are jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Based on JEE Main result, admission will be given to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).

JEE Main is also the qualifying exam for IIT admission test JEE Advanced. IIT Kharagpur will administer the exam this year.

Follow JEE Main 2021 Result (February) Live Updates Here