Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 Result For February Session Expected Today; Download NTA Answer Key, Result Link
JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 result for February session expected today, March 8. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main result on official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. According to NTA’s exam calendar, JEE Main result for February exam was to be announced by March 7. However, NTA only released the JEE Main 2021 answer keys for the February session, late on Sunday night.
To download JEE Main scorecard, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. NTA had earlier said that there will be no all India rank (AIR) list for February exams and it will be compiled after the May session.
Close to 6.6 lakh students had registered for JEE Main February exams. The exams were held from February 23 to 26.
The second session of JEE Main will begin from March 15 and admit cards are likely to be released by NTA soon.
In the JEE Main final answer key released yesterday, NTA has removed some questions from different shifts.
Based on JEE Main result, admission will be given to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).
JEE Main is also the qualifying exam for IIT admission test JEE Advanced. IIT Kharagpur will administer the exam this year.
Some questions dropped from JEE Main final answer key 2021 (February)
In the final answer key, NTA had dropped some questions:
From the February 26 paper: Question ID 70819120206 and Question ID 70819120276.
From February 24: Question ID 70819117486 and Question ID 70819117489.
From February 25 paper: Question ID 70819118756.
