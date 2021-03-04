JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon

JEE Mains result: To check individual JEE Main result 2021 for February session, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 4, 2021 11:01 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 result for the February session is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exams were held for BTech aspirants on February 24, 25 and 26. For BPlanning and BArch students, the entrance exam was conducted on February 23. Based on last year’s trend, before announcing JEE Main February result, NTA will release the final answer key on the official website. NTA had previously released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections.

Also Read || JEE Main 2021 Result Expected By March 7; Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends

To check individual JEE Main result 2021 for February session, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. Once results are announced, follow these steps to check marks.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 result (February)

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Submit to check results.

JEE Main 2021 result for over 6 lakh students

As per data shared by the NTA, 6,61,776 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 95 per cent appeared for paper 1 (BTech and BE) courses and 81.2 per cent candidates took the paper 2 exam (BArch and BPlanning).

Registration for the March session is going on. NTA has recently announced that it will add three more exam centres – one in India and two abroad – for the upcoming sessions.

JEE Main result JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Date
