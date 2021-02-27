JEE Main 2021 Result Expected By March 7; Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) ended on February 26, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2021 result by March 7. The three-hour examination in this session was held online in 331 cities. NTA has organised the BTech exam of JEE Main 2021 at 828 centres and the BArch and BPlanning one at 437.

As per the official JEE Main 2021 data, a total of 6,61,776 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 95 per cent of candidates appeared for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), and 81.2 per cent of the candidates appeared for Paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning).

When Will JEE Main 2021 Results Be Declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2021 result (February session) by March 7.

This year, NTA will conduct the JEE Main in four sessions in the subsequent months up to May. After the announcement of the JEE Main 2021 result of each of the sessions, the NTA will begin the application process for the next rounds. After all four rounds are over, the NTA will compile the results of all the sessions and release a combined JEE cut-off and ranks.

Once the JEE Main 2021 February result is declared, NTA will briefly open the window for JEE Main 2021 March application forms.

JEE Main 2021 Dates

JEE Main 2021 Sessions Exam Dates Session 2 March 15-18 Session 3 April 27-30 Session 4 May 24-28





JEE Main 2021 Cut-Off

Last year, the JEE cut-off percentile for unreserved category candidates in the “common rank list” (CRL) was 90.3765335, up from 89.7548849 in 2019. However, the cut-off scores had seen a dip for all other categories -- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD).

As per the data shared by NTA, over 10.6 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main 2020 in January and 6.35 lakh appeared in September.

The JEE Main cut-off indicates the score of the last person to write the JEE Main who has qualified to appear in JEE Advanced for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the nation. The top 2,50,000 candidates in the JEE Main are eligible to write the JEE Advanced. A drop or increase in the cut-off percentile scores, therefore, implies a general decline or improvement in performance.

JEE Main Cut-off Score: 2019 And 2020





Category JEE Cut-Off 2019 JEE Cut-Off 2020 Common Rank List (CRL)/ General Category 89.7548849 90.3765335 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 78.2174869 70.2435518 Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) 74.3166557 72.8887969 Scheduled Castes (SC) 54.0128155 50.1760245 Scheduled Tribes (ST) 44.3345172 39.0696101 People with Disability (PwD) 0.1137173 0.0618524



