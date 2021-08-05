Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 result date and time soon (representational)

JEE Main 2021 result live: JEE Main 2021 result will be declared soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the third session exams and following previous trends, students can expect their JEE Main 2021 session 3 results tonight or tomorrow. Students will get their results from jeemain.nta.nic.in where they need to use their application number and date of birth or application number and password.

The entrance exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 for over 7 lakh students. There will be no rank list with results, as NTA will publish it along with the results of the fourth and final session.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to IIITs, NITs and other institutions. It is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, the IIT admission test.

JEE Main 2021 session 3 result, final answer key live updates.