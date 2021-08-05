JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Result Live: Final Answer Key Out, Results Soon
JEE Main 2021 result live: JEE Main 2021 result will be declared soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the third session exams and following previous trends, students can expect their JEE Main 2021 session 3 results tonight or tomorrow. Students will get their results from jeemain.nta.nic.in where they need to use their application number and date of birth or application number and password.
The entrance exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 for over 7 lakh students. There will be no rank list with results, as NTA will publish it along with the results of the fourth and final session.
JEE Main is conducted for admission to IIITs, NITs and other institutions. It is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, the IIT admission test.
Live updates
Steps To Download JEE Main 2021 Third Session Result
- JEE Main 2021 result link will be activated soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on it.
- Login with your application number and password, or other details.
- Download and take a printout of the result page.
How To Download JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.n
- Click on the first link for JEE Main answer key under the 'News and Events' section
- Download the PDF file and calculate your score
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Answer Key
The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key of the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. Click here for direct link and other details.
JEE Main 3rd Session Result Date 2021
JEE Main phase 3 result date 2021: JEE Main 2021 third session result date and time has not been announced, looking at previous results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) may announce it tonight or tomorrow.