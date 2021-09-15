JEE Main 2021 Result: 20 Students Debarred For Cheating, Results Withheld

NTA has debarred 20 candidates from appearing in future examinations for three years

On account of using unfair means, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred a total of 20 candidates from appearing in future examinations for a period of three years and their JEE Main results have also been withheld.

As per the rules mentioned in JEE Main information brochure, "During, before or after the examination, if a candidate is found to use any unfair means (UFM), he or she will be debarred for 3 years from appearing in JEE Main, such candidate will also be liable for criminal action. Result of candidate(s) who indulge in UFM practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate or person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled."

As many as 44 students have obtained a 100 percentile score and 18 students secured rank 1 in the JEE Main results 2021 declared on late yesterday night.

As per data shared by NTA, as many as 9,39,008 candidates took the exam in the last session and 2,52,954 students have appeared in all four sessions. The maximum number of candidates – 7,67,700 -registered for the August session, however, the largest number of students-- 6.21 lakh -- appeared in the first (February) session.

The top 2.5 lakh rankers in JEE Main will be selected for JEE Advanced. The JEE Main 2021 cut-off, for appearing in JEE Advanced is 87.8992241. The cut-off has dropped by three percentile points as compared to 2019’s cut-off --90.3765335. This year, the JEE Main cut-offs have dropped across all categories.

While in JEE Main January attempt, seven students got 100 percentile, 17 students secured the same in the third attempt.