JEE Main 2021 Remaining Sessions In July-August, Number Of Exam Cities Increased

JEE Main 2021 dates announced, exam centres increased

The pending session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) will be conducted in July-August. The third session will start from July 25 to July 25 and the fourth between July 27 and August 2. In a statement issued today, the exam conducting body -- National Testing Agency (NTA) -- has said that aspirants need not worry about the tests being held amid Covid. Download Free Complete Schedule with Revised Dates like Application Dates, Last date of Submission, Exam Date etc with Other Important Information about JEE Main Exam: Click Here

NTA, as per the statement, has said that the number of cities where JEE Main remaining two sessions would be held has been increased from 232 to 334 and JEE Main exam centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828 so that students get their first choice of centre cities in JEE Main 2021 and adhere to the Covid social distancing requirement. Applicants will also be allowed to change the chosen exam cities for the JEE Main 2021 pending exams.

As per official data, the total number of candidates who have already registered earlier for the April session is 6.80 Lakh and for the May session, it is 6.09 Lakh. But the JEE Main application window reopening again from tonight will increase the total JEE Main 2021 applicants.

JEE Main 2021: Tests And Covid Rules

The NTA statement issued today also mentioned furniture and fixtures, all the computers and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift.

“To avoid the crowd at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the examination centres,” the NTA statement read.

The statement further added: “The registration process at the examination will be contactless and the examinations rooms and halls where the examination will be conducted will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.”