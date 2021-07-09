  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021: Registration Process For Session 4 Begins Today

JEE Main 2021: Registration Process For Session 4 Begins Today

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the application process for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 today, July 9, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 9, 2021 10:02 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021: Today Is The Last Day To Register For Third Session
JEE Main 2021 Application Window Reopens For Third Session
JEE Main 2021 LIVE Updates: New Dates Announced, Application Process Begins Tonight
JEE Main 2021 Remaining Sessions In July-August, Number Of Exam Cities Increased
JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced For Pending Sessions, Application Window Reopens Tonight
JEE Main: Third Session From July 20-25, Fourth From July 27-August 2
JEE Main 2021: Registration Process For Session 4 Begins Today
JEE Main registration 2021 will begin today for the fourth session
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the application process for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 today, July 9, 2021. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can register online at the official website of NTA JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration and fee payment link will be available till July 12, 2021.

Recommended: Download Free JEE Main Question Papers. Click Here | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster.  Know More

JEE Main session 4 will be conducted from July 27 to August 2, 2021. The admit card will be available in due course of time on the official website.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

During these three days, those who have applied earlier for April or May session can edit their application form.

In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from232 to 334.

The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828.

JEE Main March Application Form 2021: Steps To Register

To fill the JEE Main 2021 application form, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main 2021 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2021

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 5: Payment of JEE Main 2021 application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Registration JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 Announced, Direct Link
NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 Announced, Direct Link
AICTE, DRDO Launch MTech Programme In Defence Technology
AICTE, DRDO Launch MTech Programme In Defence Technology
KEAM 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main, New Date Later
KEAM 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main, New Date Later
Assam Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12 Certificates, Marksheets To Be Considered Valid
Assam Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12 Certificates, Marksheets To Be Considered Valid
It Will Be 'Union' Not 'Central Government' In Textbooks, Says Tamil Nadu Educational Body Chief
It Will Be 'Union' Not 'Central Government' In Textbooks, Says Tamil Nadu Educational Body Chief
.......................... Advertisement ..........................