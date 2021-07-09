JEE Main registration 2021 will begin today for the fourth session

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the application process for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 today, July 9, 2021. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can register online at the official website of NTA JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration and fee payment link will be available till July 12, 2021.

Recommended: Download Free JEE Main Question Papers. Click Here | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

JEE Main session 4 will be conducted from July 27 to August 2, 2021. The admit card will be available in due course of time on the official website.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

During these three days, those who have applied earlier for April or May session can edit their application form.

In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from232 to 334.

The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828.

JEE Main March Application Form 2021: Steps To Register

To fill the JEE Main 2021 application form, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main 2021 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2021

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 5: Payment of JEE Main 2021 application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.