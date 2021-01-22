JEE Main 2021 February Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist

Image credit: jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main 2021 syllabus for BTech, BArch now available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 registration for the February session will end tomorrow, January 23. Candidates who are yet to register can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To avoid final day rush -- the official website might crash or get slower and thereby cause inconveniences -- candidates are advised to register before the last date. NTA has also released subject-wise JEE Main 2021 syllabus for both paper 1 and paper 2, which can be downloaded from the official website. A candidate has option to apply for one session or more than one session together and pay exam fee accordingly.

The first session of JEE Main 2021 will be held from February 23 to February 26, 2021, in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main March 2021 exam will be from March 15 to 18. The next two sessions are scheduled for April and May.

How To Register For JEE Main 2021 February

Candidates have to register for JEE Main 2021 by submitting personal information including names, dates of birth, mobile numbers and email addresses.

After JEE Main 2021 registration, log in to the candidate portal with the system generated credentials and fill in all the required details of the form.

Upload the scanned images of their photographs and signatures as per the required specifications.

JEE Main application form will only be considered complete only if candidates pay the JEE Main 2021 application fee. The fee of JEE Main 2021 can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, or through UPI.

Submit the JEE Main application form 2021

Practice With JEE Main Mock Test, Previous Years’ Question Papers

Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2021 can practice using previous years’ question papers, which can be downloaded from the NTA website. They can also take mock tests using the National Test Abhyaas app.

To download JEE Main 2021 question papers, go to https://nta.ac.in/

Click on the ‘downloads’ tab

Select year, exam, paper and ‘Search’

Download the question papers in PDF format

While JEE Main will be held in four sessions this year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) will conduct JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3. Subject-wise syllabus for the IIT admission test on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, along with mock tests for JEE Advanced 2021.