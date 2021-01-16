JEE Main 2021 Registration Date Extended Till January 23; Apply At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The registration date for Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE Main 2021) exam has been extended till January 23, 2021. The engineering, architecture and planning candidates can apply for the February session of the entrance examination on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2021 registration date has been extended as the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh has announced to consider the JEE 2021 scores for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses. The JEE Main 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency in four sessions in February, March, April and May. After the JEE Main 2021 final merit list will be released, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will be holding the JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3, 2021.

Direct link to register for JEE Main 2021

Steps to register for JEE Main 2021

Candidates have to register for JEE Main 2021 by entering personal information including names, dates of birth, mobile numbers and email addresses.

After JEE Main 2021 registration, aspirants have to log in to the candidate portal with the system generated JEE Main login credentials and fill in all the required details of the form.

After filling in all the details, candidates will have to upload the scanned images of their photographs and signatures as per the required specifications.

JEE Main application form will only be considered complete if candidates pay the JEE Main 2021 application fee. The application fee of JEE Main 2021 can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, or through UPI.

JEE Main 2021 aspirants will have to submit the JEE Main application form 2021 after checking the information provided by the students in the NTA JEE Main application form.

Earlier the last date to register for JEE Main 2021 was January 17, 2021. The students must be careful while filling up the application. NTA will open the correction window for the students after the final registration takes place.