JEE Main 2021 Registration Closing Soon; Here's The Last Minute Check List

The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) February session on January 16, 2021. Aspirants of undergraduate engineering courses who are yet to apply online for JEE Main 2021 February session can register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, JEE Main will be held in four sessions -- February, March, April and May and students can apply and appear for all the sessions.

While filling the JEE Main application, students must make sure that the online JEE Main 2021 application form is filled in correctly. Although NTA will open the JEE Main application correction window between January 19 and January 21 to allow students make minor corrections, students are advised to be careful in filling details including their date of births, gender and category.

As per new JEE Main 2021 exam pattern, Paper 1 of JEE Main will have a total of 90 questions, 25 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. Candidates will be required to attempt only 75 questions. In the BTech paper, each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain numerical questions. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10, and there will be no negative marking. This can prove to be a deciding factor.

To accustom the candidates of the new JEE Main exam pattern and the computer-based IIT JEE exam, NTA has also provided the facility of Test Practice Centres. The JEE Main Test Practice Centres (TPC) will be set-up in remote and rural areas to enable the students to practice and be comfortable in taking a Computer Based Test (CBT). This facility is completely free of cost. Candidates can register online on the NTA website) and a convenient TPC near their location to practice on a given computer node will be provided. This facilitates the process of being able to take a Computer Based Test (CBT).