JEE Main 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Talent Agency (NTA) has begun the JEE Main 2021 registration at its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to register for the examination is January 16, 2021, while the last date for submission of fee is January 17, 2021. The registration link on the website will be activated soon.

As per the latest announcement, the JEE Main 2021 will be held in four sessions. The first session will be held from February 23 to 26. The rest of the three attempts will be held in March, April and May. Students can appear in all the four sessions of JEE Main 2021 and their best of all the attempts will be considered for the final rank.

Steps to Register for JEE Main 2021

Open the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link on the website

Fill up your personal details including your name, address, phone number and qualifications.

Attach relevant documents including Class 10 marksheet, certificate, and identity proof

Changes in JEE Main 2021 Examination

Next year, a new pattern of question paper will be followed containing 90 questions out of which the candidates will have to attempt 75 questions or 25 questions out of 30 questions in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. There will be no negative marking in the 15 optional questions. There will be two sections in the question paper and the students will be allowed to choose among them.

Mr Pokhriyal said that the pattern will be kept in such a way that students across the boards, irrespective of their syllabus reduced or not, will be able to attempt the entrance exam.

The exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. While exams in Hindi, English, and Urdu will be held across the country, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states.