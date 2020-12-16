  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2021: NTA has started the JEE Main 2021 registration at its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to register for the examination is January 16, 2021, while the last date for submission of fee is January 17, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 16, 2020 7:48 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Schedule Released; First Session From February 23
JEE Main To Be Held 4 Times To Give Students Multiple Chances: Minister
JEE Main Schedule, Number Of Times Exam Will Be Held To Be Announced Today: Education Minister
“Will Announce JEE Main 2021 Dates Today”: Education Minister
JEE Main 2021 Dates Withdrawn
JEE Main 2021: What Has Happened So Far
JEE Main 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Talent Agency (NTA) has begun the JEE Main 2021 registration at its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to register for the examination is January 16, 2021, while the last date for submission of fee is January 17, 2021. The registration link on the website will be activated soon.

As per the latest announcement, the JEE Main 2021 will be held in four sessions. The first session will be held from February 23 to 26. The rest of the three attempts will be held in March, April and May. Students can appear in all the four sessions of JEE Main 2021 and their best of all the attempts will be considered for the final rank.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Screenshot%202020-12-16%20at%207

Steps to Register for JEE Main 2021

  • Open the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the registration link on the website

  • Fill up your personal details including your name, address, phone number and qualifications.

  • Attach relevant documents including Class 10 marksheet, certificate, and identity proof

Changes in JEE Main 2021 Examination

Next year, a new pattern of question paper will be followed containing 90 questions out of which the candidates will have to attempt 75 questions or 25 questions out of 30 questions in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. There will be no negative marking in the 15 optional questions. There will be two sections in the question paper and the students will be allowed to choose among them.

Mr Pokhriyal said that the pattern will be kept in such a way that students across the boards, irrespective of their syllabus reduced or not, will be able to attempt the entrance exam.

The exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. While exams in Hindi, English, and Urdu will be held across the country, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 Registration JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Schedule Released; First Session From February 23
Live | JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Schedule Released; First Session From February 23
JEE Main To Be Held 4 Times To Give Students Multiple Chances: Minister
JEE Main To Be Held 4 Times To Give Students Multiple Chances: Minister
COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Issues SOPs For Reopening Schools
COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Issues SOPs For Reopening Schools
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Attend Aligarh Muslim University's Centenary Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Attend Aligarh Muslim University's Centenary Celebrations
Schools In Puducherry To Reopen On January 4
Schools In Puducherry To Reopen On January 4
.......................... Advertisement ..........................