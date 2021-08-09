  • Home
JEE Mains 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the JEE Main 2021 application window for the fourth session. Both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) students can apply online from August 9 to 11 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 9, 2021 11:27 am IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Main 2021 application window reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main 2021 August: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the JEE Main 2021 application window for the fourth session. Both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) students can apply online from August 9 to 11 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled for August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021. During this window, students who had applied for the fourth session earlier can make corrections to the exam forms, the agency said. The NTA said it was receiving requests from students to reopen the application window.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

Results of the July or the third session were announced last week.

JEE Main 2021 session 4: Apply here

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4. The candidates who are interested to appear in Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) may appear for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4,” the NTA notification reads.

The last date to pay the JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam fee is August 11. Admit card download date will be announced later. Students who had applied earlier for session don’t need to apply again.

“The candidates who have applied earlier for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4 need not apply again for the same paper. However, they can modify their particulars (Category, Subject, etc.), as required by them during this period i.e. from 9 to 11 August (upto 9:00 pm),” the NTA said.

“There will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 11 August 2021 Session - 4. Therefore the candidates have to be extra careful while filling in their particulars,” it added.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Registration
