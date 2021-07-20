JEE Main 2021: ‘Physics Was Easiest’, Paper 1 Analysis Of First Shift

Image credit: Shutterstock Check JEE Main 2021 Session 2 shift 1 paper analysis here

All those students who have attempted Paper 1 in the first shifts of JEE Main 2021 session 3 reviewed the paper as moderate. In terms of order of difficulty, Maths and Chemistry were of moderate level, while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. “Some students felt it was easier compared to March session,” Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Centre Head said. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the afternoon shift will commence from 3 pm and continue till 6 pm.

There was a total of 90 questions asked in JEE Main Paper 1 for a total of 300 marks. Five out of 10 questions were to be attempted from a numerically based section in each subject.

The question was divided into three parts and each part had two sections. Part 1 Physics, Part 2 Chemistry and Part 3 Maths, all had a total of 30 questions each—section 1 had 20 multiple choice questions with single correct answers and section 2 had 10 numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted.

The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted.

The marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 CBSE board, however, weightage was given to Class 12 chapters in Maths and Chemistry and Class 11 in Physics.

Mathematics - Moderate level. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Algebra. More weightage was given to chapters of Matrices & Determinants, Progressions, Binomial and Calculus. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Gravitation, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and Thermodynamics. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-Based questions from Class 12 chapters of NCERT were asked.

Chemistry - Moderate level. Questions covered chapters like Ores and Metallurgy, Co-ordination compounds, Chemistry in Everyday life. More weightage was given to chapters of Organic and Inorganic Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT.