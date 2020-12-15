JEE Main 2021 Pattern Changed: Know How To Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for JEE Main 2021, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. The online application process has started from December 15, 2020 and will continue till January 15, 2021, at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four rounds in place of two. There is also a change in JEE Main 2021 exam pattern because of changes in board exam syllabi across states.

Along with filling the online JEE 2021 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.

Steps To Fill JEE Main Application Form 2021

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Register yourself by filling in your own email address and mobile phone number.

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.

Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2021 application form

Upload scanned documents. These include:

1. Scanned copy of your photograph and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

2. Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

3. Scan of the “result awaited attestation form”. This should be 50kb to 500kb in size.

4. Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size

Pay the application fee online

Submit the JEE Main application

Download, save and print the confirmation page

To fill the JEE Main application form 2021, aspirants must have a valid email ID and mobile number. Plus, candidates must get themselves photographed without masks on -- 80% of the face needs to be visible, including the ears.

Candidates are required to keep ready a few important items - scanned copy of photograph and signature (as per the prescribed specifications), bank account details, education qualification certificates before filling the application form. Candidates must apply online and pay the fee on or before the deadline.

JEE Main is a national level exam conducted in online mode. From the upcoming year, JEE Main will be held in four sessions -- February, March, April and May. For appearing in the JEE Main 2021, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2019, 2020, or will be appearing in 2021 will be eligible for JEE Main 2021.