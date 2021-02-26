  • Home
  • Education
  • Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 Day 4 Exam Begins Soon, Last Minute Tips For Candidates
Live

Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 Day 4 Exam Begins Soon, Last Minute Tips For Candidates

JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: On the last day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, BTech aspirants will write their paper in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 pm.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 26, 2021 8:37 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Shift 2 Analysis: “Easy To Moderate Level Questions”, Say Students
JEE Main 2021: Over 45,000 Students Writing Exam In Regional Languages
JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Live Updates: BTech Paper (Shift 1) Ends; Check Exam Analysis, Students' Reactions
JEE Main 2021 BTech Exam Analysis: Students Find Paper ‘Moderate To Easy’ On Day 3
JEE Main 2021 Analysis (Shift 2): Students Find BTech Paper Easy, Balanced
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 Day 4 Exam Begins Soon, Last Minute Tips For Candidates
Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 Day 4 Exam Begins Soon, Last Minute Tips For Candidates
Image credit: Careers360
New Delhi:

JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: On the last day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, BTech aspirants will write their paper in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 pm. The second shift exams will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Analysis of paper 1 by subject experts will be made available at the end of each shift. The National Testing Agency is conducting JEE Main with safety guidelines related to COVID-19. Wearing face masks is mandatory for students, exam staff.

NTA had previously issued JEE Main 2021 admit cards containing instructions for students. Candidates will have to bring the admit card along with valid photo identity cards to their exam centres. They are also required to fill the self declaration form mentioning their health status and recent travel history.

1614308500732

JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 Live Updates: Students entering a Delhi exam centre (Photo: Careers360)

This year, the Engineering entrance exam is being conducted in four sessions. The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May. JEE Main 2021 February result will be announced by March 7 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main is the admission test for undergraduate Engineering programmes at Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs), National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) among others. It is also the qualifying exam for the IIT admission test, JEE Advanced.

Follow this liveblog for updates on JEE Main 2021 paper 1

Live updates

JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: On the last day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, BTech aspirants will write their paper in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 pm. The second shift exams will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main Paper 1 JEE Main Paper Analysis JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Government Ties Up With Udhyam To Introduce Entrepreneurial Development Programme In ITIs
Maharashtra Government Ties Up With Udhyam To Introduce Entrepreneurial Development Programme In ITIs
Free Textbooks To Students Of Class 6 To 12: Education Minister At Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Meeting
Free Textbooks To Students Of Class 6 To 12: Education Minister At Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Meeting
Unaided Professional Institutions Can Decide Fee But It Should Not Result In Profiteering: Supreme Court
Unaided Professional Institutions Can Decide Fee But It Should Not Result In Profiteering: Supreme Court
JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Shift 2 Analysis: “Easy To Moderate Level Questions”, Say Students
JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Shift 2 Analysis: “Easy To Moderate Level Questions”, Say Students
Rajasthan Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Details Here
Rajasthan Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................