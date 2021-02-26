Image credit: Careers360 Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 Day 4 Exam Begins Soon, Last Minute Tips For Candidates

JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: On the last day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, BTech aspirants will write their paper in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 pm. The second shift exams will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Analysis of paper 1 by subject experts will be made available at the end of each shift. The National Testing Agency is conducting JEE Main with safety guidelines related to COVID-19. Wearing face masks is mandatory for students, exam staff.

NTA had previously issued JEE Main 2021 admit cards containing instructions for students. Candidates will have to bring the admit card along with valid photo identity cards to their exam centres. They are also required to fill the self declaration form mentioning their health status and recent travel history.

JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 Live Updates: Students entering a Delhi exam centre (Photo: Careers360)

This year, the Engineering entrance exam is being conducted in four sessions. The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May. JEE Main 2021 February result will be announced by March 7 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main is the admission test for undergraduate Engineering programmes at Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs), National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) among others. It is also the qualifying exam for the IIT admission test, JEE Advanced.

Follow this liveblog for updates on JEE Main 2021 paper 1