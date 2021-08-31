JEE Main 2021 Paper Review: Day 4, Morning Shift Exam Was “Moderate”

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 BTech paper analysis by experts (representational)

Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 held in the morning shift on August 31 was moderately difficult, according to experts. The Engineering entrance exam will end on September 2. The first shift on Tuesday ended at 12 pm and the second shift will start at 3 pm. Overall, the paper was moderate, according to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Akash Institute and Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Centre Head. Here’s the detailed analysis

The Mathematics section, Mr Sharma said, was moderate for a large section of students and some questions involved lengthy calculations.

Seven to 8 questions were from calculus, at least 5 from Algebra and 3 to 4 from Vectors and 3D, he said.

Four questions were from Coordinate Geometry, the expert said.

The Physics paper was easy according to Mr Batlish but according to Mr Sharma, the paper was of moderate level.

Mr Baltish said questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity and AC Circuits.

“It was a balanced section as far as coverage of chapters is considered. Numerical-based questions were easy. More weightage was given to Communication Systems, Semiconductors and Electromagnetic Induction,” he said.

Two questions were from Optics, at least 5 from Mechanics, 2 or 3 from Thermodynamics and 2 from Semiconductors,” Mr Ajay Kumar Sharma said.

Both experts said Chemistry was “easy to moderate” in difficulty.

Mr Baltish said Organic and Inorganic Chemistry chapters were given more

weightage compared to Physical Chemistry. Most of the questions of Inorganic Chemistry were NCERT based.

Questions were asked from Environmental Chemistry and in Organic Chemistry, questions were from Carbonyl Compounds, Amines and Alcohols. Physical chemistry had questions from Electrochemistry and Chemical Kinetics, he said.

The majority of questions in the numerical section were from Physical Chemistry, Mr Sharma said.