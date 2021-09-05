JEE Main 2021 Paper Leak Case: What Has Happened So Far

The Congress has demanded Supreme Court-monitored probe in the matter

Two directors of a Noida-based private institution and five others have been arrested in connection with the alleged manipulation of JEE Main examination 2021. The CBI booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its directors for "manipulating the online JEE (Mains) exam and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana)".

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), being held four times this year, is the national-level entrance test conducted for admission in engineering programmes across the nation. The last session of the examination concluded on September 2 and its result is awaited.

The CBI carried out searches at 20 locations across the country. The searches were spread at various cities, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, officials told news agency PTI.

"A case was registered on 01.09.2021 against a private company and others, including its directors, three employees and private persons (conduits)," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi told PTI.

The Congress on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the case after CBI arrested seven persons.

"JEE (Main) exam has been breached. Students appearing for such competitive exams prepare very hard, battling difficulties of various kinds. We, as a nation, owe them a fair exam. The Government of India is better at providing cover ups," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

The party's students wing, NSUI, also announced protests across the country on Monday on the issue.

NSUI President Neeraj Kundan said that paper leaks have been happening in recruitment tests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as well, but many paper leaks go unreported.

‘To awaken this government’, the NSUI will hold protests across the country on Monday to ensure that no one plays with the future of students, Mr Kundan has said.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba and NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan held a joint conference and said how can students be assured that such frauds have not happened in other exams conducted by the NTA.

If one of the most prestigious entrance examinations of the country (JEE) is not spared by these frauds, then what is the quality of future professionals generated, they asked.

(With inputs from PTI)