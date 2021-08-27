JEE Main 2021 paper analysis

The Maths section in the JEE Main 2021 BTech paper conducted in the morning shift on August 27 involved lengthy calculations, according to experts. The fourth session of JEE Main 2021 started yesterday, August 26, and continue till September 2. The first shift ended at 12 pm and the second shift will begin at 3 pm. It will continue till 6 pm.

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis By Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes

According to Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, students have said the Maths section was tough and lengthy. Overall, Maths was the most difficult section, followed by Physics, followed by Chemistry.

Many questions were asked from Coordinate Geometry chapters and in Physics, Class 12 syllabus was dominant, Mr Kumar added.

In Chemistry, weightage to Physical Chemistry was less and the maximum weightage was given to organic Chemistry Chapters, the expert said.

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis By Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Akash Institute

Overall, the paper was moderate, according to Mr Sharma. The Chemistry section was the easiest, Maths was easy to moderate and Physics was moderate, the expert said.

In Chemistry, questions were asked from NCERT textbooks, Six numerical questions were from Physical Chemistry and two were from inorganic Chemistry.

The Physics part was moderately difficult, according to students. Five to six questions were from Electromagnetics, around eight questions were from Mechanics, Mr Sharma said.

Two questions were from Units and Dimensions, and four from Optics Other chapters were also included in due proportions. A large number of numerical questions were formula-based, he added.

The Mathematics paper was easy but slightly time taking due to lengthy calculations, according to the expert.

Seven questions were asked from Calculus, five from Coordinate Geometry, four from Vectors and 3D and at least five from Algebra, he added.