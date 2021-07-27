JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: Expert Says Morning Shift Was “Easy To Moderate”

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 session 3 exams ended today (representational)

The JEE Main 2021 paper held in the morning shift on July 27 was easy to moderate in terms of difficulty, according to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL). "A few good questions were sprinkled here and there in the three subjects,” the expert said. Overall, the Physics part was the easiest, Chemistry was easy to moderate and Mathematics was moderate because of lengthy calculations.

This is the fourth and final day of JEE Main session 3. The second shift ended at 6 pm. In the exam, four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers. The numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper have no negative marks.

JEE Main 2021 Day 4: Morning Shift Analysis

In Physics, questions covered all the topics, Mr Sharma said. More numerical questions were asked in the exam compared to theoretical questions.

Four to five questions were from modern Physics, six to seven from Mechanics and two questions were from Communications, besides questions from Thermodynamics, Electrostatics, Optics and other chapters.

“Those students who have thoroughly covered the course of Class 11 and 12 along with sufficient problem solving through similar type of practice tests will score nicely in this paper,” Mr Sharma added.

The expert said the Chemistry part was “on predicted lines”. In the paper, eight numerical value questions were from Physical Chemistry and two from Inorganic Chemistry.

There were almost equal numbers of questions from Physical, Inorganic and Organic Chemistry, and the whole paper was based on NCERT syllabus.

Chemistry in everyday life, GOC, Aldehydes and Ketones and Biomolecules are the chapters from which a significant number of questions were asked.

“Thorough study of NCERT books, solving NCERT exemplar and practicing through mock tests holds the key for success in this paper,” Mr Sharma said.

The Mathematics part was a bit lengthy, the expert said. Five to six questions in Maths from Calculus were the mainstay of the paper, he said.

There were at least five questions from Algebra, four from Coordinate Geometry and two or three from Trigonometry. Chapters like Vectors, 3D Geometry and Probability were also represented in the Maths paper, Mr Sharma said.