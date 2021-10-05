JEE Main 2021: Paper 2 Result Declared; Direct Link
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper 2 today.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper 2 today, October 5 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will be required to fill in their Application form number and date of birth to access the result.
JEE Main 2021 Result: Direct Link
JEE Main BArch and B Planning Result for around 60,000 students have been declared. NTA has already released the B Tech results.
JEE Main 2021 Result: How To Check
Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in or refer to the direct link given above
On the homepage, scroll down and click on the “JEE Main 2021 paper 2 result” link
A new login window will appear on the screen
Key in application number, date of birth and security pin
Click on ‘Submit’
JEE Main result 2021 paper 2 will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for the future reference
Along with the JEE Main paper 2 result 2021, NTA has also released the subject-wise scores, total scores and All-india ranks (AIR) of the students.
JEE Main 2021: Marking Scheme
MCQs: Four marks are being awarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted on each wrong answer.
Questions based on numerical: Four marks for each correct answer and no negative marking for wrong answers.
Drawing Test: Students will be evaluated for two questions of 100 marks
JEE Main paper 2 was conducted for a total of 400 marks. The JEE Main BArch and B Planning question paper had three sections in which Mathematics and Aptitude Test based questions were common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test.
B Arch paper included the Drawing test based pen-paper mode and B Planning paper consisted of planning based questions.