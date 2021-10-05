JEE Main 2021: Paper 2 Result Declared; Direct Link

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper 2 today.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 5, 2021 10:20 pm IST

JEE Mains 2021 paper 2 results declared
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper 2 today, October 5 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will be required to fill in their Application form number and date of birth to access the result.

Latest: JEE Main Architecture College Predictor -Know your college admission chances for B.Arch & B.Plan-Start Now

JEE Main 2021 Result: Direct Link

JEE Main BArch and B Planning Result for around 60,000 students have been declared. NTA has already released the B Tech results.

JEE Main 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in or refer to the direct link given above

  • On the homepage, scroll down and click on the “JEE Main 2021 paper 2 result” link

  • A new login window will appear on the screen

  • Key in application number, date of birth and security pin

  • Click on ‘Submit’

  • JEE Main result 2021 paper 2 will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a printout for the future reference

Along with the JEE Main paper 2 result 2021, NTA has also released the subject-wise scores, total scores and All-india ranks (AIR) of the students.

JEE Main 2021: Marking Scheme

MCQs: Four marks are being awarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted on each wrong answer.

Questions based on numerical: Four marks for each correct answer and no negative marking for wrong answers.

Drawing Test: Students will be evaluated for two questions of 100 marks

JEE Main paper 2 was conducted for a total of 400 marks. The JEE Main BArch and B Planning question paper had three sections in which Mathematics and Aptitude Test based questions were common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test.

B Arch paper included the Drawing test based pen-paper mode and B Planning paper consisted of planning based questions.

