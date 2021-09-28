JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Answer Key Out For Session 4 Exams, Result Soon

JEE Main 2021 paper 2 answer key released, result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational)

JEE Main 2021 paper 2: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key of the BArch and BPlanning paper of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 conducted during the fourth session. The answer key is provisional and students can raise objections, if any, after which the final version and results will be published. JEE Main 2021 session 4 for the BArch, BPlanning paper was conducted on September 2.

To download the JEE Main answer key, candidates will have to login with their application number and password or application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2021 paper 2 answer key, direct link

The NTA said candidates, who are not satisfied with the JEE Main paper 2 answer key can challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee is non-refundable.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 29 September 2021 (upto 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” the NTA said.

NTA’s panel of subject experts will verify the challenges made by students. If found correct, the answer key will be revised, based on which the final version will be prepared and result will be declared.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 29 September 2021 (upto 11:00 P.M.),” the NTA said.

After the final answer key, students can expect JEE Main 2021 session 4 result for the BArch, BPlanning paper at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, the entrance exam was conducted four times for engineering aspirants and twice for BArch and BPlanning candidates.