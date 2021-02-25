Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Live Updates: BTech Paper Today; Instructions, Last Minute Tips For Students

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for Engineering aspirants will be held today. This year, JEE Main is being held in four sessions and the first session started on February 23. On the first day, the entrance exam was held for Architecture and Planning students. JEE Main for BTech candidates started yesterday, February 24.

Today, JEE Main BTech paper will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Exam analysis of both shifts will be made available at the end of each exam.

NTA is conducting the undergraduate Engineering entrance examination following precautions related to COVID-19. The admit card of JEE Main mentions several instructions that candidates will have to follow.

Candidates will be required to bring a self declaration form mentioning their recent travel history and health status. Wearing a face mask is mandatory for candidates.

JEE Main 2021 (Day 3): The first shift exam will begin at 9 am and end at 12 pm. BTech aspirants will write their exam today.

Over 6 lakh students have registered for the BTech paper this year. As per information on the NTA website, JEE Main 2021 result for February exam will be announced by March 7 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.