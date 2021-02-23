JEE Main 2021: Over 6.6 Lakh Students To Appear In February Session

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) begins today. According to data shared by National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 6,61,776 candidates have registered to appear in the February session. Out of this, 6,52,627 candidates will appear for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and 63,065 candidates will appear for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning).

Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning) examination will be held today, February 23, in the second shift. A total of 22,748 candidates are appearing for BArch and BPlanning both.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held at 828 exam centres, while Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) is scheduled at 437 centres.

The examination will be conducted in 331 cities including 10 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held at 828 exam centres. Out of the total 6,52,627 candidates 1,97,771 are female candidates and 4,54,852 male.

6,09,889 candidates will have chosen to write the paper in English, 22,758 will take the test in Hindi, and 19,980 will write the paper in other languages (Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning)

As many as 31,965 females and 31,100 male candidates have registered to appear in BArch and BPlanning on February 23.

60,443 architecture and planning programme aspirants have opted to write JEE Main in English, 993 will write in Hindi, and 1629 candidates have chosen to write the paper in other languages (Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

JEE Main 2021 In Four Sessions

The examinations will be continued till February 26 and the result is expected to be announced by March 7, 2021.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) for admission to undergraduate programmes in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).