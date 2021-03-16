JEE Main 2021: Over 6.1 Lakh Candidates To Appear In March Session

Image credit: Shutterstock A total number of 6,19,638 candidates have registered for JEE Main March session

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session begins today, March 16. This is the second session of the engineering entrance examination and it is being conducted at 792 centres. According to data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total number of 6,19,638 candidates have registered for the examination.

The examination is being conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Of the total 6,19,638 candidates, 5,79,759 have opted to write the paper in English, 19,497 have opted for Hindi and 20,382 candidates have opted for the regional languages.

The examination will be held in six slots till March 18 in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India) in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

NTA has set up live CCTB surveillance in all examination centres. “Live CCTV surveillance has been planned in all examination centres to curb malpractices in the examination. The NTA is also making arrangements for live viewing at any remote location and recording CCTVs systems of all examination centres from the control room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi,” reads the official notification.

"A control room has been opened and 2 national co-ordinators, 19 regional co-ordinators, 6 special coordinators, 261 city coordinators, and 707 (approximately) observers have been positioned," it added.

To stop cheating using mobile networks, NTA has installed Jammers have in all the centres.

JEE Main February Session

As many as 6,52,627 candidates had registered for the BTech paper in JEE Main first phase out of which 95 per cent of candidates appeared in Paper 1 despite the pandemic.

Of the 6,52,627 registrations, 42,738 had opted to write the exam in a language other than English. This included 22,758 students who opted for Hindi and 19,980 for the other 11 languages.

The result of the February session was declared on March 8.