  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021: NTA Reopens Application Window For JEE Main Session 4

JEE Main 2021: NTA Reopens Application Window For JEE Main Session 4

JEE Main 2021: Students will now be able to register online for the JEE Main Session 4 paper 1 and paper 2 exams till July 20.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 9:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Postponed, New Dates Here
JEE Main 2021 Dates Revised For Third Session
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For Session 3, Here’s Direct Link
JEE Main 4th Session Application Deadline Extended. Apply By 5 PM Today
JEE Main: Session 3 Admit Card Soon, Registration For Fourth Session Ends Today
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Third Session Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021: NTA Reopens Application Window For JEE Main Session 4
JEE Main 2021 application window reopens for 4th session at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window to register for JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session. Students will now be able to register online for the BE or BTech (Paper 1) and BArch (Paper 2A) or BPlanning (Paper 2B) till July 20 at the official website of NTA--nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Session 4 application window opened on July 9. NTA has also revised the exam dates for the fourth session of the engineering entrance test. Earlier scheduled to be held between July 27 and August 2, will now be held from August 26 to September 2.

Applications Update: UPES applications closing TODAY | 97% Placements record | JEE scores accepted  APPLY NOW

Students who have earlier applied for the May session can also edit or withdraw their JEE Main application form during this period till July 20.

"Last date for Online Application / Correction / Withdrawal for JEE (Main) postponed May 2021 Session extended till 20th July 2021 (up to 09.00 PM for application/ correction/ withdrawal and up to 11:50 PM for application / correction fee payment)," a statement on the JEE Main website read.

JEE Main Session 4 Application Form 2021: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main 2021 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2021

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 5: Payment of JEE Main 2021 application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main Dates JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Tomorrow, Time Announced
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Tomorrow, Time Announced
IGNOU July 2021 Session: Admission, Re-Registration Dates Extended Till July 31
IGNOU July 2021 Session: Admission, Re-Registration Dates Extended Till July 31
Maharashtra Board Class 10: More Than 16.5 Lakh Students Await SSC Results
Maharashtra Board Class 10: More Than 16.5 Lakh Students Await SSC Results
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Postponed, New Dates Here
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Postponed, New Dates Here
‘Can’t Take Risk’: Delhi Schools Not To Reopen Soon, Says Arvind Kejriwal
‘Can’t Take Risk’: Delhi Schools Not To Reopen Soon, Says Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................