JEE Main 2021: NTA Reopens Application Window For JEE Main Session 4
JEE Main 2021: Students will now be able to register online for the JEE Main Session 4 paper 1 and paper 2 exams till July 20.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window to register for JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session. Students will now be able to register online for the BE or BTech (Paper 1) and BArch (Paper 2A) or BPlanning (Paper 2B) till July 20 at the official website of NTA--nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Session 4 application window opened on July 9. NTA has also revised the exam dates for the fourth session of the engineering entrance test. Earlier scheduled to be held between July 27 and August 2, will now be held from August 26 to September 2.
Students who have earlier applied for the May session can also edit or withdraw their JEE Main application form during this period till July 20.
"Last date for Online Application / Correction / Withdrawal for JEE (Main) postponed May 2021 Session extended till 20th July 2021 (up to 09.00 PM for application/ correction/ withdrawal and up to 11:50 PM for application / correction fee payment)," a statement on the JEE Main website read.
JEE Main Session 4 Application Form 2021: Steps To Register
Step 1: Go to the JEE Main 2021 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link registration link available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2021
Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature
Step 5: Payment of JEE Main 2021 application fees
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference