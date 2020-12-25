JEE Main 2021: NTA Explains ‘Multiple Sessions’

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 for admission into BTech engineering programmes will be held in four sessions from the upcoming year 2021. The first session of JEE Main 2021 will take place between February 22 and February 25, and the other three sessions will be held in March, April and May. The multiple opportunities in JEE Main will allow the candidates to improve their scores in JEE Main if they fail to give their best in one attempt.

Also Read

JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced; 5 Ways In Which It Will Be Different

JEE Main 2021 To Be Held In 13 Languages

The administering body of JEE Main, National Testing Agency (NTA), has released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the JEE Main 2021 exam takers.

JEE Main 2021 -- Multiple Sessions

In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time.

This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year.

If anyone have missed JEE Main due to reasons beyond control (such as Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.

A candidate need not appear in all the four sessions of JEE Main. However, if a candidate appears in more than one session then his/her best of the 2021 JEE Main scores will be considered for preparation of JEE Main Merit List/ Ranking.

Candidates have the option to apply for one session or for more than one Session (February/March /April /May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly.

Candidates has to fill up one Application Form for all sessions. If he/ she fills up now, there will be only one Application Form. If he fills up now (for a few sessions), and chooses to fill up the application for the other sessions later, the same Application Form will be shown to him later on, once the Application Forms for the later sessions of (March/ April/ May) are started.

The opportunity will be given to apply for next session to be held in March/ April / May Sessions. The application window will be re-opened immediately after the declaration of the result of the February / March/ April Session.

Fees can be paid for all four sessions at the same time. While filling the JEE Main 2021 Application Form, candidates have to choose the number of sessions they wish to appear in and pay the fee accordingly.