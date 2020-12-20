JEE Main 2021: NTA Clarifies 2019 Entrance Exam Candidates Cannot Apply

NTA rectifies rule for JEE Main 2021

The National Talent Agency (NTA) has rectified one of the rules for JEE Main 2021 applicants. It has mentioned that those candidates who have appeared once in JEE Main 2019 or JEE Main Advanced 2019 instead of 2020 will not be allowed to sit for the 2021 examinations. The NTA had mentioned that a candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in consecutive years irrespective of whether or not he/she has passed the qualifying examination (JEE Main). The first attempt for the national engineering entrance test will be conducted from February 23 to 26.

NTA had given several other eligibility conditions for JEE Main 2021

The aspirants must appear in Bachelors in Engineering (BE) or Bachelor in Technology (BTech) of JEE Main 2021. Based on their performance in the entrance test, they will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

The candidates must have passed in final examinations of Class 12 with Science stream with at least 75% marks.

Candidates who have taken admission into any other institutes other than Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in 2020.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Joint Admission Board (JAB) has allowed those aspirants who had missed the JEE Advanced 2020 due to being infected to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021 attempt without clearing JEE Main again. The seats occupied by such candidates will be considered in addition to and not part of the total number of seats.

The next year JEE Main 2021 will be held four times in February, March, April and May and the aspirants are allowed to appear in all the four attempts and best of the four attempts will be considered for the final merit list. The exam will be conducted in 13 different Indian languages.