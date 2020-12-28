JEE Main 2021: NTA Asks Students To Submit ‘Category Certificate’

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 candidates to submit their reserved category certificate as well along with the examination form.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 28, 2020 11:51 am IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 candidates to submit their reserved category certificate as well along with the examination form. This is one of the several new rules defined by the NTA from JEE Main 2021 onward including four examination attempts in an year. This move has been causing problems for the engineering examination aspirants who are unable to gather their category certificate owing to the COVID-19 curbs. To help those students who are unable to submit their category certificates within stipulated time have been asked to fill an undertaking form to self-declare their category status and confirm to submit required documents before May 2021.

The details regarding the category certificate for JEE Main 2021 have been provided by NTA in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) list released on December 25. There is a separate undertaking form for students without the category certificate along with the FAQ document.

Click here for undertaking form in case of non-availability of category certificate.

Earlier the JEE Main aspirants were allowed to declare their category status in the examination form without the supporting documents and were asked to submit the same during the counselling process. This would ensure some extra time to the students to procure the required certificate for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes(OBC).

As part of the FAQ list issued by NTA, there are several explanations pertaining to the new JEE Main examination procedure including four attempts, allowing candidates to appear for all the attempts and selecting the best attempt, fee payment procedure and issuing of merit list after each attempt.

The first JEE Main attempt will be held from February 23 to 26. The subsequent attempts will be conducted in March, April and May.

