JEE Main 2021: NTA Answers Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Related To New Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2021: NTA answers frequently asked questions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main 2021) to be held in four sessions, with the first session scheduled from February 23 to 26. Most of these questions and answers are directed to the new format of JEE Main 2021 including multiple sessions, attempts, and change in the examination pattern. The remaining three JEE Main 2021 sessions will be held in March, April and May.

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions by students, parents and teachers regarding JEE Main 2021.

Question: What will be the advantages of multiple sessions in JEE Main 2021?

Answer: They will give first-hand experience to candidates and give them chances to improve their performance in subsequent attempts. It will also reduce their stress and solve the problem of conflicting dates with other examinations.

Question: When will the application window to apply for JEE Main 2021 be available?

Answer: The application window to apply for the first attempt of JEE Main 2021 is available between December 16 to January 16, 2021. The fees can be paid online upto January 17.

Question: Whether a candidate has to fill up the separate application form for each session?

Candidates have to fill up one application form for all sessions. If they fill up now, there will be only one application form. If he fills up now (for a few sessions), and choses to fill up the application for the other sessions later, the same form will be shown to him later.

Question: Can fees be paid together for four sessions and will the fee be refunded if the candidate does not want to appear for next session?

The fees can be paid for all the four sessions of JEE Main 2021 together. In case a candidate does not want to appear in the Session or wish to withdraw from the Session for which fee has already been paid, it will be refunded by NTA. The fees can only be submitted online.

Question: What is the age limit to appear in JEE (Main) -2021?

Answer: There is no age limit for the candidates to appear in the JEE (Main) 2021. The candidates who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2019, 2020, or appearing in 2021 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main)- 2021 examination.

Question: What are the dates of Examinations?

Answer: The JEE (Main) -2021 will be conducted in Four Sessions. The tentative date of examinations are as follows: Session- 1: February 23, 24, 25, 26, Session 2 -March 2: 15, 16, 17, 18 Session 3: 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021 and Session 4: May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28

Question: Which score will be considered in compilation of result and preparation of merit list or ranking?

Answer: A candidate has a choice to appear in one or more sessions. He or she will be awarded an NTA score in each session based on his performance. The candidate’s best NTA Scores of all the sessions in which he/ she has appeared will be considered for preparation of merit list/ ranking

Question: Whether the JEE (Main)-2021 will be held in a different medium?

Answer: Yes, drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi and English.

Question: What is the mode of examination?

Answer: JEE (Main) 2021 Examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B Arch will be held in 'Pen and Paper (offline) mode.