JEE Main 2021: NTA Allows Class 12 Students To Select May Exam Date

All those students who are appearing for Class 12 board exams and JEE Main May 2021 can select the JEE Main exam date for the May session while filling the application form to avoid the clash, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in the official notification. NTA has released an official notice for Class 12 students on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. It has been brought to the notice of NTA by the candidates appearing in JEE Main that the Class12 examinations conducted by CBSE and various state boards are going to be held during this period. Keeping in view the interest of the candidates and to avoid any clash between the two examinations, the NTA will open the application form of JEE Main 2021 from May 3 to 12 asking the candidates to inform the NTA about their Class 12 roll number and name of Board,” NTA said.

JEE Main 2021 May session will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021. In case the Class 12 board exam date clashes with any JEE Mains May 2021 exam dates, candidates can provide their preferred exam date while filling the JEE Main 2021 application form.

“The candidates appearing for the Class 12 Board examination as well as JEE (Main) will be required to provide information under 'Whether appearing for Board Examination on any of the dates May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021' and select the ‘Date’ in their online application form so that there is no clash of their schedule of JEE Main with Class 12 board examination,” NTA added.

The JEE Main 2021 is being conducted in multiple sessions—February, March, April, and May for admissions to undergraduate programmes in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions funded by participating state governments, and other institutions.

The JEE Main February session will be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021.