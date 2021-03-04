Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021: NTA Adds New Exam Centres For Upcoming Sessions

The next three sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be held in three more centres, which include one Indian and two overseas centres, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on March 3. The three new centres will be located in Kargil, Ladakh, India, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Abuja/Lagos in Nigeria. “On the request of various candidates and keeping in view the hardships faced by the candidates due to COVID-19 epidemic, the NTA has added three cities of examination centre for JEE Main 2021 from March onwards,” the NTA notification said.

The application window for the March session of JEE Main 2021 has been started and it will be available till March 6. NTA said candidates will be allowed to opt for these new centres while applying for the March, April or May session of JEE Main.

Those candidates who have already registered for the upcoming sessions will be allowed to modify their particulars – city, session, subject, etc. – during this application window.

In March and April sessions, only BTech (paper 1) candidates will be allowed to appear in the entrance exam. Candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (BPlanning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session, NTA had earlier said.

Candidates have the option to apply for one session or more than one session (March /April /May 2021) together and pay the exam fee accordingly.

“If a candidate wants to apply only for one session, he/she has to pay the examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining April/May sessions,” NTA had said previously.

Apply for JEE Main March session

NTA conducted JEE Main February exams from February 23 to 26 on all exam days. In the first session, the exam was held for Engineering (BE/BTech), Architecture (BArch) and Planning (BPlanning) aspirants.

As per NTA’s exam calendar, JEE Main February result will be announced by March 7.