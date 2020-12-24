JEE Main 2021: How To Prepare For New Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

NTA has released Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) dates which entail a new exam pattern and marking scheme. The NTA is also set to conduct the exams in four rounds— February, Match, April, and May, starting February 23 onwards, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per new JEE Main 2021 exam pattern, Paper 1 will have a total of 90 questions, 25 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. Candidates will be required to attempt only 75 questions.

Each subject will have 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and 10 numerical questions. Five out of 10 numerical questions will be optional and those numerical questions will not have negative marking.

JEE Main 2021 for Paper 1 (B.Tech) will be held for a total of 300 marks, while Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Plan) will be held separately for 400 marks each.

JEE Main 2021 And Other Engineering Entrance Exams: Preparation Tips For New Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

Every year, lakhs of students appear for engineering entrance exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, VITEEE, SRMJEEE and many more. With the academic sessions greatly affected by COVID-19, NTA has declared JEE Main 2021 exam dates and applications of many other engineering entrance exams have also started. To meet the required JEE Main cut-off and get admission in one of the top colleges, a proper preparation strategy is required.

Students can check the important tips to crack JEE Main 2021 and other engineering entrance exams like BITSAT 2021, VITEEE 2021, etc below:

Understand New Exam Pattern And Syllabus

The first step towards making a perfect study plan to crack an exam like JEE Main 2021, SRMJEEE 2021, etc. is to understand the exam pattern and JEE Main 2021 syllabus. Knowledge of exam pattern and syllabus will help the students to know the right topics to study for the exam.

Devise A Time-Table

One should prepare a JEE Main 2021 time table to cover all the topics before the exam. However, simply by making a time-table and studying according would not do the job; one will have to follow it religiously.

JEE Main 2021 Best Books

Choosing the best books for cracking engineering exams like JEE Main 2021, BITSAT 2021, etc. is very important. A student should complete his NCERT books first and then refer to other books for the exam.

Revision Is The Key

Revision is the key to crack any exam. As the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 and other engineering exams is very vast, it is important to revise whatever students have studied. One must allow a proper time for revision in a daily plan.

Mock Tests And Sample Papers Are Your Best Friends

Mock tests and sample papers play a pivotal role in analysing the preparation of the students for exams. JEE Main Mock tests and sample papers are based on the actual pattern of the exam and help the students to understand the level and type of questions asked in the exam. The results of these mock tests and sample papers help the students to identify their weak areas before the exam and they can work on them to improve their performance in the actual exam.

Other Engineering Entrance Exams Round the Corner

Many engineering entrance exams other than JEE Main are round the corner and students should start their preparation for the same. Some of the upcoming engineering entrance exams are:

VITEEE 2021- VIT has released the application form on November 30 and candidates can apply till March 30, 2021. VITEEE 2021 exam will be conducted tentatively in the second to the third week of April 2021.

SRMJEEE 2021- SRMIST has released the application form and the last date of application is March 31. SRMJEEE 2021 will be conducted tentatively in the first to the second week of April 2021.

BITSAT 2021- BITS Pilani is expected to release the BITSAT application form in the second week of January 2021. BITSAT 2021 will be conducted tentatively in the third to fourth week of May 2021.

AEEE 2021- Amrita University is also expected to release the AEEE 2021 application form soon. It is expected that AEEE 2021 will be conducted tentatively in April 2021.

WBJEE 2021- WBJEEB is also expected to release the application soon. WBJEE 2021 will be conducted as an offline exam for admission to engineering courses.

Besides these, TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET, OJEE 2021 admission process is expected to start soon. Applications for Manipal Entrance Test 2021 have also started.