Image credit: Shutterstock For JEE, NEET Competitive Exams, Uttar Pradesh Announces Free Coaching Scheme 'Abhyudaya'

On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Divas, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced free coaching and financial help for aspirants of competitive exams like Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for Engineering, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Medical aspirants, entrance exam for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

The scheme, Abhyudaya, will begin on February 16, on the occasion of Basant Panchami, Mr Adityanath said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In the first phase, coaching will be imparted at 18 divisional headquarters of the state both physically and virtually.

“The classes will be held physically as well as virtually and guidance will be given for various examinations be it the NEET, IIT JEE, NDA, CDS or UPSC examinations. The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to scale new heights," Mr Adityanath said.

While announcing the scheme, the chief minister recalled his promise last year that no student of Uttar Pradesh will have to leave the state for learning in other states.

In 2020, Uttar Pradesh brought back over 30,000 students from Kota in Rajasthan, where they had been undergoing coaching for various competitive examinations, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Adityanath also announced to start 'UP Gaurav Samman'. Three to five citizens who bring laurels to the state will be awarded every year.

"We have seen that this year, the social welfare department identified over 1.43 lakh youths who excelled in various fields, and were given scholarships. From this year, we will be identifying three to five people who have given a new identity to the state in the country as well as the world. We will be honouring them with UP Gaurav Samman," the chief minister said.

Uttar Pradesh had previously decided to scrap its state-level Engineering entrance exam – UPSEE – and, instead, use JEE Main scores for admissions to 1.40 lakh seats in 750 colleges across the state.