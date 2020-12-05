Image credit: Shutterstock JEE, NEET 2021: Students Ask Education Minister To Announce Syllabus, Third Attempt For JEE Advanced

For the Education Minister’s webinar on December 10, students across the country have started asking about JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 date and syllabus. While some students have asked for a postponement of the Engineering and Medical entrance exams, others have urged Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ not to postpone the entrance exams. Usually, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the first phase of the JEE Main exam in January.

A PTI report last month quoted an official saying that the first shift of JEE Main 2021 is likely to be held in February instead of January.

About JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 syllabus, a student asked: “Please tell the students about the jee and neet 2021 syllabus as we are facing problems in completing the syllabus in the given time please disclose the official syllabus on http://nta.nic.in as soon as possible.”

Please tell the students about the jee and neet 2021 syllabus as we are facing problems in completing th e syllabus in the given time please disclose the official syllabus on https://t.co/6vvMmXcq4Q as soon as possible.@DG_NTA @DrRPNishank

#EducationMinisterGoesLive — Yash (@Yash48394501) December 4, 2020

The Education Minister previously directed the NTA to draw up a fresh syllabus for competitive and entrance exams it will conduct in 2021.

Another student has asked for a postponement of board exams.

The Second wave of COVID has hit India much harshly



No physical classes have been held so far



So The exams should be postponed till June



JEE-MAIN 1 (May)



Boards- (June)



Jee Main 2 ( August)



Jee Adv/ NEET (Sept.)@DrRPNishank please help

#EducationMinisterGoesLive https://t.co/iT1RQwLhQa — Singh (@Singh20032003) December 5, 2020

Many students have asked the Education Minister for a third attempt of the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced.

Respected @DrRPNishank and @EduMinOfIndia, I have passed my 12th in 2019 and then joined coaching for JEE preparation as there is no coaching or mentor available in my town. Therefore, I got only one attempt of JEE Advanced 2020.#EducationMinisterGoesLive #3rd_Attempt_JeeAdvanced pic.twitter.com/Mp27AlL2Js — Namamish Awasthi (@Namamishawasthi) November 30, 2020

“Please give third chance to droppers to appear in Jee Advance 2021. The pandemic caused a lot of stress and disturbance in studies,” another student said.

The decision to hear students’ feedback was taken in a review meeting chaired by Mr Pokhriyal. In the meeting, it was decided that the Education Ministry will hear from students, parents and teachers about how to conduct board and other exams in 2021.

@DrRPNishank sir I request you.



You won't believe I'm down in tears reading the tweets of poor students as I'm suffering the same conditions



Plz help us

Plz postpone exams



JEE-MAIN 1 (May)

Boards- (June)

Jee Main 2 ( August

Jee Adv/ NEET (Sept)#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/ew20bNVGwr — Singh (@Singh20032003) December 4, 2020

“With all that has happened this year, we humbly beg you to postpone both Boards and JEE/NEET to at least May of 2021, so that we could prepare ourselves to give our very best,” another student wrote, using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Respected Sir,

With all that has happened this year, we humbly beg you to postpone both Boards and JEE/NEET to at least May of 2021, so that we could prepare ourselves to give our very best.

Thank you sir.#EducationMinisterGoesLive @DrRPNishank — Aditya Kanu (@adityakanu1st) December 3, 2020

“Because of online education it has become difficult for students to understand lessons. They require more time for preparing themselves. It is my humble request to postpone CBSE exams & also reduce syllabus for JEE,” a student asked Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive

Sir,

Because of online education it has become difficult for students to understand lessons . They require More time for preparing themselves . It is my humble request to postpone CBSE exams & also reduce syllabus for JEE @DrRPNishank @narendramodi — Julie Paul (@JuliePa87055402) December 4, 2020

A student said that JEE Main and NEET are “crucial exams” and syllabi should not be reduced. “You may postpone the exams but I urge you not to reduce the syllabus of competitive exams,” he said.