NEET, JEE Main 2021: Education Ministry Makes Important Announcements For Exams Next Year

Image credit: Shutterstock Education Ministry Makes Important Announcement For Entrance Exams

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has directed the National Testing Agency to draw up a fresh syllabus for competitive and entrance exams it will conduct in 2021. These exams will include the JEE Main 2021 for admission to engineering and NEET 2021 for medicine. The NTA will assess the situation across different state and central school education boards before finalising the syllabus. The ministry will also launch a campaign to seek views from stakeholders on how and when to conduct board exams next year.

Due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several state boards have decided to reduce their syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, some by as much as 30 per cent.

“It was decided that National Testing Agency will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards. It was also decided that a campaign would be launched by the Education Ministry to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year,” the Education Ministry said.

JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021

Earlier this week, NTA officials told PTI that the first session of JEE Main 2021 is likely to be held in February instead of January. An official notification regarding JEE Main 2021 date is expected soon and the JEE Main application process will begin next month.

An official confirmation regarding NEET 2021 date is awaited. Usually, NTA conducts NEET UG in May. This year, however, the exam was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE and other Board Exams

Regarding the conduct of CBSE board exam 2021, board secretary Anurag Tripathi recently said that the exams will be held next year for sure and that a date sheet will be released soon.

Many students have demanded postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams next year.

"The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments,"

Mr Tripathi, however, did not comment upon whether the exams will be conducted in the same format and will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

Maharashtra has already announced postponement of 2021 board exams. Gujarat too has reportedly decided to postpone board exams next year.

Different boards, including CBSE, had previously decided to slash school syllabus to make up for the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.