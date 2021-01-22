JEE Main 2021 May Dates Clash With Maharashtra HSC Board Exams Time Table

Maharashtra Class 12 (HSC) board examination is scheduled between April 23, 2021, and May 29, 2021, as per the time table announced by State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. However, a detailed, subject-wise Maharashtra Class 12 board exams date sheet 2021 is yet to be released on the official website. Soon after an announcement on Class 12 board exams dates was made on Twitter, students raised concerns that the broad period overlaps with JEE Mains exam to be held in April and May sessions.

This year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled JEE Mains in four sessions - February, March, April and May 2021. The JEE Mains exam in the month of May is scheduled to be held on May 24 to 28, 2021.

Complaining of the date clash, one of the students responded to the minister and said, “What about the students who will be attempting JEE or some other entrance exams.”

“Colleges want us to complete all subject practical and journals within a month. When are we supposed to study? If you think that the online classes were going on smoothly you are wrong Ma'am,” the student added.

Another student, raised concerns as she said, “Please set the exam dates as per JEE and NEET examination.”

Mam please set the exam dates as per JEE and NEET examination 🙏🙏 — Prabhat (@prabhatpotdar13) January 21, 2021

Useless time table for the board exams because time table is getting clashed with the national level entrance (JEE Main) #jeemain — Om Taskar (@OmTaskar) January 21, 2021

Students appearing in the board examination in the state of Maharashtra would have to take the examination in an offline mode. Students will be required to appear in the board exams at a centre determined in their respective cities. On the contrary, JEE Mains is conducted at selected centres within a state. Therefore, many students living in rural areas will have to travel a few hours to reach the JEE Main exam centre.

As many students who will be appearing in Maharashtra Class 12 board examinations are also preparing for Engineering entrance exam—JEE Main 2021—the clash in exam dates would not only disturb their preparations, it would also make travelling and reaching the JEE Main exam centre difficult.