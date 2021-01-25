JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Mathematics To Study
The Mathematics section in JEE Main 2021 exam will carry 30 questions. In JEE Mains 2020, the highest weightage in Mathematics was given to chapters like sequence and series, straight lines, 3D, Determinant, etc. In this article, check the detailed JEE Mains 2021 Mathematics syllabus.
Mathematics, being calculative in nature, requires a special analytical approach towards problem-solving. The Mathematics section in JEE Main 2021 exam will carry 30 questions. There will be two sections i.e., Section A and Section B. Section A will be comprised of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will consist of questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates will be required to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking for Section B. However, in Section A, any question answered incorrectly, one mark will be deducted.
Here’s the detailed JEE Mains 2021 Mathematics syllabus
Unit 1: Sets, relations and functions
Sets and their representation. Union, intersection and complement of sets and their algebraic properties. Power set; Relation, Types of relations, equivalence relations, functions; One-one, into and onto functions, the composition of functions.
Unit 2: Complex numbers and quadratic equations
Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, representation of complex numbers in the form a+ib and their representation in a plane. Argand diagram, algebra of complex numbers, modulus and argument (or amplitude) of a complex number, square root of a complex number, triangle inequality, Quadratic equations in real and complex number system and their solutions, Relation between roots and co-efficients, nature of roots, formation of quadratic equations with given roots.
Unit 3: Matrices and determinants
Matrices, algebra of matrices, types of matrices, Determinants and Matrices of order two and three. Properties of determinants, Evaluation of determinants, Area of triangles using determinants, Adjoint and evaluation of inverse of a square matrix using determinants and elementary transformations, Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using determinants and matrices.
Unit 4:
Fundamental principle of counting, permutation as an arrangement and combination as selection, Meaning of P (n,r) and C (n,r), simple applications.
Unit 5: Mathematical induction
Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications
Unit 6: Binomial theorem and its simple applications
Binomial theorem for a positive integral index, general term and middle term, properties of Binomial coefficients, simple applications
Unit 7: Sequences and series
Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, insertion of arithmetic,
Unit 8: Limit, continuity and differentiability
Real – valued functions, algebra of functions, polynomials, rational, trigonometric, logarithmic and exponential functions, inverse functions
Unit 9: Integral calculus
Integral as an anti – derivative. Fundamental integrals involving algebraic, trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions, Integration by substitution, by parts and by partial fractions. Integration using trigonometric identities.
Evaluation of simple integrals of the type Integral as limit of a sum, Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, Properties of definite integrals, Evaluation of definite integrals, determining areas of the regions bounded by simple curves in standard form.
Unit 10: Differential equations
Ordinary differential equations, their order and degree, Formation of differential equations., Solution of differential equations by the method of separation of variables, solution of homogeneous and linear differential equations of the type: dy/dx+p(x)y=q(x)
Unit 11: Co-ordinate geometry
Cartesian system of rectangular co-ordinates 10 in a plane, distance formula, section formula, locus and its equation, translation of axes, slope of a line, parallel and perpendicular lines, intercepts of a line on the coordinate axes.
Straight lines: Various forms of equations of a line, intersection of lines, angles between two lines, conditions for concurrence of three lines, distance of a point from a line, equations of internal and external bisectors of angles between two lines, coordinates of centroid, orthocentre and circumcentre of a triangle, equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines.
Circles, conic sections: Standard form of equation of a circle, general form of the equation of a circle, its radius and centre, equation of a circle when the end points of a diameter are given, points of intersection of a line and a circle with the centre at the origin and condition for a line to be tangent to a circle, equation of the tangent. Sections of cones, equations of conic sections (parabola, ellipse and hyperbola) in standard forms, condition for y = mx + c to be a tangent and point (s) of tangency.
Unit 12: Three dimensional geometry
Coordinates of a point in space, distance between two points, section formula, direction ratios and direction cosines, angle between two intersecting lines. Skew lines, the shortest distance between them and its equation. Equations of a line and a plane in different forms, intersection of a line and a plane, coplanar lines.
Unit 13: Vector algebra
Vectors and scalars, addition of vectors, components of a vector in two dimensions and three dimensional space, scalar and vector products, scalar and vector triple product.
Unit 14: Statistics and probability
Measures of Dispersion: Calculation of mean, median, mode of grouped and ungrouped data calculation of standard deviation, variance and mean deviation for grouped and ungrouped data.
Unit 15: Trigonometry
Trigonometrical identities and equations, Trigonometrical functions, Inverse trigonometrical functions and their properties, Heights and Distances
Unit 16: Mathematical reasoning
Statements, logical operations and, or, implies, implied by, if and only if. Understanding of tautology, contradiction, converse and contrapositive