JEE Main 2021 (March) Final Answer Key Released; Result Expected Soon

JEE Main 2021 March: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main final answer key for the March session has been released and candidates can download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. As per the trend seen during February result, JEE Main March result can be expected anytime soon. When announced, JEE Main 2021 result for the BTech paper will be available on the official websites and candidates will be able to download individual rank cards using their login credentials.

The final answer key of JEE Main March exam contains correct answers to the questions asked in the exam. Before this, the agency released the preliminary answer keys and allowed students to raise objections, if any.

The JEE Main final answer key has been released after reviewing the objections raised by candidates. NTA will not allow candidates to raise objections to the final answer key.

The final answer key will be used to calculate candidates’ scores and to compile JEE Main 2021 March results.

Steps to download JEE Main 2021 March Final Answer Key

Step1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the final answer key.

Step 3: Download the PDF file and calculate your probable score, following the marking scheme set by NTA.

How to check JEE Main 2021 Result (March)

Go to nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in after results are announced. Click on the result link displayed on the homepage. Login with your credentials. Submit to download JEE Main result.

NTA will conduct the entrance exam in two more sessions, in April and in May, 2021. The all India rank list will be compiled and released during the May session results.

JEE Main final answer key 2021 (March session)