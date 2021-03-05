  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021 March Registration Ends Tomorrow, No Correction Window Available

JEE Main 2021 March Registration Ends Tomorrow, No Correction Window Available

JEE Main news: Registration for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 March session will end today. Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 5, 2021 12:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main February Result Soon; Know Tie-Breaking Rules
JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021: NTA Adds New Exam Centres For Upcoming Sessions
JEE Main, State CETs: List Of Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs
JEE Main 2021: How Are Cut-Off Marks Calculated
JEE Main 2021 Answer Keys Released; 5 Things Students Must Know
JEE Main 2021 March Registration Ends Tomorrow, No Correction Window Available
During JEE Main March registration, candidates have the option to apply for one session (March) or more than one session (March, April or May) together.
New Delhi:

Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session started on March 2 and it will end tomorrow, March 6. Candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should be careful in filling their exam forms as there will be no correction window for the March session. “Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on March 06, 2021 (6:00 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful,” NTA had earlier said.

JEE Main in March and April will be held only for BE, BTech aspirants.

During JEE Main March registration, candidates have the option to apply for one session (March) or more than one session (March, April or May) together.

“If a candidate wishes to apply only for one session, he/she has to pay the examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining April/May sessions,” NTA said previously.

Also Read || JEE Main, State CETs: List Of Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs

The candidates who have applied earlier for JEE Main March, April or May sessions can modify their particulars – session, category, subject, etc. – up to March 6.

Apply here

NTA conducted the first session of JEE Main last month and the results are expected by March 7.

The next sessions of JEE Main will be held in three more centres, NTA said recently. The three new centres will be located in Kargil, Ladakh, India, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Abuja/Lagos in Nigeria.

Candidates can also withdraw from March, April or May sessions, following the procedure mentioned in the application form.

Steps to apply for JEE Main

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and register

Step 4: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the JEE Main 2021 application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main application form JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TANCET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Today
TANCET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Today
Ramesh Pokhriyal To Inaugurate 29th Edition Of New Delhi World Book Fair Today
Ramesh Pokhriyal To Inaugurate 29th Edition Of New Delhi World Book Fair Today
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key, OMR Responses Released
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key, OMR Responses Released
NCW Launches Course To Support Digital Learning Among 5,000 Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs
NCW Launches Course To Support Digital Learning Among 5,000 Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs
Delhi Government Holds Third Session Of Initiative For School Students To Understand UPSC Exams
Delhi Government Holds Third Session Of Initiative For School Students To Understand UPSC Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................