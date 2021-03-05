JEE Main 2021 March Registration Ends Tomorrow, No Correction Window Available

During JEE Main March registration, candidates have the option to apply for one session (March) or more than one session (March, April or May) together.

Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session started on March 2 and it will end tomorrow, March 6. Candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should be careful in filling their exam forms as there will be no correction window for the March session. “Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on March 06, 2021 (6:00 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful,” NTA had earlier said.

JEE Main in March and April will be held only for BE, BTech aspirants.

“If a candidate wishes to apply only for one session, he/she has to pay the examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining April/May sessions,” NTA said previously.

The candidates who have applied earlier for JEE Main March, April or May sessions can modify their particulars – session, category, subject, etc. – up to March 6.

NTA conducted the first session of JEE Main last month and the results are expected by March 7.

The next sessions of JEE Main will be held in three more centres, NTA said recently. The three new centres will be located in Kargil, Ladakh, India, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Abuja/Lagos in Nigeria.

Candidates can also withdraw from March, April or May sessions, following the procedure mentioned in the application form.

Steps to apply for JEE Main

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and register

Step 4: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the JEE Main 2021 application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.