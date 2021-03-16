Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 (March) paper analysis: Students find Maths tough in morning session (representational photo)

JEE Main 2021: Many students who appeared for JEE Main in the morning session today found the Maths section difficult. Among them were students who had also written the exam in the February session and students who appeared for it for the first time in March. Joint Entrance Examination Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and others. It is also the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm today, March 16. The second shift will begin at 3 pm.

JEE Main 2021 BTech Paper Analysis

The Maths section of the JEE Main 2021 BTech paper was tough in comparison to the other two sections, according to a student who took the exam today. He told Careers360 that questions were asked from Conic Section, Matrices and Determinants, among other topics of the Maths section.

It was his second attempt at JEE Main.

In terms of difficulty, the paper was “moderate”, another student said. For him, Physics was the toughest section and the easiest section was Chemistry as direct questions were asked in the Chemistry part.

In comparison to the February attempt, the Maths paper was “lengthy”, a student said. The other two sections were easy and at the same level as the first session.

“The paper was tough and Maths was the toughest section,” said another student, adding that Chemistry was “easy” and Physics was “Moderate”.

Chemistry was more focused on Class 12 syllabus, while Physics and Maths had a mix of Class 11 and 12 topics, she added.