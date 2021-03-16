JEE Main 2021 March Live Updates: Second Session Begins Today; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 March session will be held in six shifts, spread across three days (representational photo)

JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: The second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will begin today for BTech and BE candidates. The exams will be held in two shifts 9 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit cards for the March examinations have been released by NTA on its official website, nta.ac.in and the candidates are required to carry it along with a self-declaration form to the examination centre.

JEE Main is being held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at 852 examination centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad.

The exams will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 norms. Wearing face masks is mandatory for students, exam staff.

Earlier NTA had revised the dates for JEE Main March session. The exams were earlier scheduled for four days between March 15 and March 18. Now, the exams are being held from March 16 to March 18. The papers will be held over six shifts.

The first session was held from February 23 to 26, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced its result on March 8. Six candidates scored the perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main February examinations.