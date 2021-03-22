JEE Main 2021 March: Last Date To Challenge Preliminary Answer Key

Image credit: jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main 2021 March: Login to jeemain.nta.nic.in to challenge answer key

The window to challenge the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session will end today, March 22. Candidates who want to raise objections to the preliminary keys can login to the answer key challenge link available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 March preliminary answer keys were released on March 20 and candidates are allowed to raise objections till 1 pm today. After hearing students’ feedback, the National Testing Agency, who administers JEE Main, will release the final answer key, which will be used for compilation of JEE Main March result.

JEE Main March result can be expected soon after the release of final answer keys. NTA, however, has not confirmed the result date officially.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final,” reads an official notification.

To challenge questions and the options given in the preliminary keys, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. They can upload documents to support their challenges, if any.

Here are the steps to raise objections to JEE Main March answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ link

Step 3: Login with your application number and date of birth and enter the security pin as displayed.

Step 4: Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

Step 5: The ID next to the question under the column ‘correct option’ is the correct answer. If you wish to challenge the option, Use one or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

Step 6: Upload supporting documents, if required

Step 7: ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.

Step 8: You will see a display of all the option IDs you have challenged. Click on ‘save your claim and pay fee finally’.

Step 9: Pay Rs 200 for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm

