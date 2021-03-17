JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Exam Begins Soon; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reactions

Image credit: Shuttterstock JEE Main 2021 March updates: Day 2 exam begins soon (representational photo)

JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March exams started yesterday and on the second day, March 17, the exam will be held for BE, BTech aspirants. The exam will be held today in two shifts. The first shift of JEE Main will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 pm. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 6 pm.

To gain entry to the exam venue, candidates must carry their JEE Main entry card along with a valid photo identity card. They are allowed to bring a list of items, which include water in transparent bottles, personal hand sanitizer, etc.

Candidates need to bring extra passport size photographs that they will have to paste on the attendance sheet. They must bring the duly filled unsigned self-declaration form which is a part of the admit card document.

JEE Main 2021: Students entering an exam centre at Delhi

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which will be conducted later by IIT Kharagpur.

