JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Exam Begins Soon; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reactions
JEE Mains 2021: On the second day, JEE Main March exam will be held for BE and BTech aspirants. The first shift will begin at 9 am.
JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March exams started yesterday and on the second day, March 17, the exam will be held for BE, BTech aspirants. The exam will be held today in two shifts. The first shift of JEE Main will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 pm. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 6 pm.
To gain entry to the exam venue, candidates must carry their JEE Main entry card along with a valid photo identity card. They are allowed to bring a list of items, which include water in transparent bottles, personal hand sanitizer, etc.
Candidates need to bring extra passport size photographs that they will have to paste on the attendance sheet. They must bring the duly filled unsigned self-declaration form which is a part of the admit card document.
JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which will be conducted later by IIT Kharagpur.
JEE Main 2021 March Result Date
NTA is yet to announce JEE Main 2021 result date for the March session. However, it released the February results in just 10 days so it can be released soon. The agency will first release the answer keys, before announcing results.
JEE Main dress code
1. Students are not allowed to carry metallic objects while appearing for JEE Main 2021. Do not wear any kind of jewellery, ornaments.
2. Don't carry handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices.
3. Those candidates who wear Kara or Kirpan due to religious reasons have to report to the exam centre an hour before the gate closing time.
4. Don't their head with cap, dupatta, etc unless it’s a customary dress for which have prior permission must be taken
JEE Main: Items allowed
These are the items candidates are allowed to bring to JEE Main 2021 exam centres:
1. JEE Main admit card
2. Valid photo identity card
3. Water in a transparent bottles
4. Personal hand sanitisers
5. Other items mentioned on the JEE Main admit card.
Diabetic candidates are allowed items as instructed by the NTA.
JEE Main 2021 March updates
The second day of JEE Main will begin with the BTech paper at 9 am today.