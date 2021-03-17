  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Exam Begins Soon; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reactions
Live

JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Exam Begins Soon; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reactions

JEE Mains 2021: On the second day, JEE Main March exam will be held for BE and BTech aspirants. The first shift will begin at 9 am.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 17, 2021 8:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 March Live Updates: Day 1 Exams Over; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction
JEE Main March Day 1 Shift 2 Analysis: Candidates Find BTech Paper 'Bit Difficult'
JEE Main March Day 1 Shift 1 Analysis: “Moderately Tough Questions”, Say Students
JEE Main Paper Analysis: Students Find Maths Tough In Morning Session
JEE Main 2021: Over 6.1 Lakh Candidates To Appear In March Session
JEE Main March Exam Begins Today
JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Exam Begins Soon; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reactions
JEE Main 2021 March updates: Day 2 exam begins soon (representational photo)
Image credit: Shuttterstock

JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March exams started yesterday and on the second day, March 17, the exam will be held for BE, BTech aspirants. The exam will be held today in two shifts. The first shift of JEE Main will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 pm. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 6 pm.

To gain entry to the exam venue, candidates must carry their JEE Main entry card along with a valid photo identity card. They are allowed to bring a list of items, which include water in transparent bottles, personal hand sanitizer, etc.

Candidates need to bring extra passport size photographs that they will have to paste on the attendance sheet. They must bring the duly filled unsigned self-declaration form which is a part of the admit card document.

1615947689488JEE Main 2021: Students entering an exam centre at Delhi

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which will be conducted later by IIT Kharagpur.

Follow JEE Main 2021 March Live Updates here

Live updates

JEE Main 2021: On the second day, JEE Main March exam will be held for BE and BTech aspirants. The first shift will begin at 9 am. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 6 pm. To gain entry to the exam venue, candidates must carry their JEE Main entry card along with a valid photo identity card.

08:18 AM IST
March 17, 2021

JEE Main 2021 March Result Date

NTA is yet to announce JEE Main 2021 result date for the March session. However, it released the February results in just 10 days so it can be released soon. The agency will first release the answer keys, before announcing results. 



08:05 AM IST
March 17, 2021

JEE Main dress code

1. Students are not allowed to carry metallic objects while appearing for JEE Main 2021. Do not wear any kind of jewellery, ornaments. 

2. Don't carry handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices.

3. Those candidates who wear Kara or Kirpan due to religious reasons have to report to the exam centre an hour before the gate closing time.

4. Don't their head with cap, dupatta, etc unless it’s a customary dress for which have prior permission must be taken

See JEE Main dress code

08:02 AM IST
March 17, 2021

JEE Main: Items allowed

These are the items candidates are allowed to bring to JEE Main 2021 exam centres:

1. JEE Main  admit card

2. Valid photo identity card 

3. Water in a transparent bottles

4. Personal hand sanitisers

5. Other items mentioned on the JEE Main admit card. 

Diabetic candidates are allowed items as instructed by the NTA. 

08:00 AM IST
March 17, 2021

JEE Main 2021 March updates

The second day of JEE Main will begin with the BTech paper at 9 am today. 

JEE Main 2021: Students entering the exam venue (Photn: Careers360)

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main Paper 2 JEE Main Paper Analysis JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government Releasing Rs 28.24 Crores For Salaries Of DU Colleges' Staff
Delhi Government Releasing Rs 28.24 Crores For Salaries Of DU Colleges' Staff
Nagaland Decides To Allow Reopening Of Primary Schools
Nagaland Decides To Allow Reopening Of Primary Schools
Meghalaya Urged Centre To Allow State Bodies To Build Eklavya Schools: Education Minister
Meghalaya Urged Centre To Allow State Bodies To Build Eklavya Schools: Education Minister
COVID-19: Karnataka Minister Directs Officials To Act Against Schools Reopened For Classes 1 To 5
COVID-19: Karnataka Minister Directs Officials To Act Against Schools Reopened For Classes 1 To 5
Parliamentary Panel Asks Government To Plug Loopholes In Scholarship Schemes For Minorities
Parliamentary Panel Asks Government To Plug Loopholes In Scholarship Schemes For Minorities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................