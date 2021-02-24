JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BTech Paper Today; Last Minute Tips, Instructions For Students
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for Engineering candidates will begin today, February 24. JEE Main 2021 paper 1 will be conducted in two slots today, from 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. According to official information, over 6 lakh students have registered for the BTech paper.
JEE Main 2021 candidates will have to follow COVID-19 related rules like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing etc in their exam centres. They will have to bring their JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID card. Without these items, they will not be permitted to enter the examination venue. JEE Main candidates will have to follow the dress code specified by the NTA.
Analysis of JEE Main paper 1, student reactions, will be available at the end of each shift.
JEE Main 2021 is the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).
JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).
According to official information, over 6 lakh students have registered for the BTech paper this year.
JEE Main 2021 at a glance
Number of students in JEE Main 2021: As many as 6,52,627 candidates have registered for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and 63,065 candidates have registered for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning). A total of 22,748 candidates registered for both BArch and BPlanning papers.
What is self declaration form for JEE Main 2021
JEE Main 2021 exam self declaration form is a part of the admit card. Fill the self-declaration section, paste photograph and put left-hand thumb impression. Do not sign it. You will have to sign it on the exam venue.
Students start reaching JEE Main exam centre.
JEE Main self-declaration form
The self-declaration form is a part of the JEE Main admit card. Candidates will have to mention their health status and recent travel history on it. They will be required to sign it at exam centres in presence of invigilators.
Take advantage of the new exam pattern
In Section B of JEE Main BTech paper, there will be 10 MCQs and candidates will have to answer five. There will be no negative marking. This can prove to be a deciding factor. Candidates can answer all the questions in section B and can get up to 20 marks which will increase their chances of qualifying. Students must take advantage of this opportunity.
JEE Main 2021 paper pattern
JEE Main Btech paper (Paper 1) will have three sections – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks will be 300.
The numerical questions in JEE Main BTech paper will not have negative marking.
Items allowed
Students will be allowed to bring JEE Main admit card, photo ID card, hand sanitiser, water bottle to the exam venue. They will not be allowed to bring any kind of personal belongings like mobile phone, watch, jewellery or any other metallic object.
Dress code
Caps, dupatta and accessories like sunglasses are not allowed in JEE Main exam. If a candidate wears a specific attire due to religious reasons, she or he must reach the exam centre one-and-a-half hours before the gate closing time and inform the exam officials.
