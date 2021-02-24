Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BTech Paper Today; Last Minute Tips, Instructions For Students

JEE Main 2021 BTech Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for Engineering candidates will begin today, February 24. JEE Main 2021 paper 1 will be conducted in two slots today, from 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. According to official information, over 6 lakh students have registered for the BTech paper this year. JEE Main 2021 candidates will have to follow COVID-19 related rules like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing etc in their exam centres. They will have to bring their JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID card. Without these items, they will not be permitted to enter the examination venue. JEE Main candidates will have to follow the dress code specified by the NTA.

Analysis of JEE Main paper 1, student reactions, will be available at the end of each shift.

JEE Main 2021 is the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

