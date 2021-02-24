  • Home
Live

JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BTech Paper Today; Last Minute Tips, Instructions For Students

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for Engineering candidates will begin today, February 24. JEE Main 2021 paper 1 will be conducted in two slots today, from 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. According to official information, over 6 lakh students have registered for the BTech paper.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 24, 2021 7:42 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Analysis of JEE Main paper 1, student reactions, will be available at the end of each shift.

JEE Main 2021 is the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

Follow JEE Main 2021 BTech Paper Live Updates Here

Live updates

07:42 AM IST
Feb. 24, 2021

JEE Main 2021 at a glance

Number of students in JEE Main 2021: As many as 6,52,627 candidates have registered for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and 63,065 candidates have registered for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning). A total of 22,748 candidates registered for both BArch and BPlanning papers.



07:26 AM IST
Feb. 24, 2021

What is self declaration form for JEE Main 2021

JEE Main 2021 exam self declaration form is a part of the admit card. Fill the self-declaration section, paste photograph and put left-hand thumb impression. Do not sign it. You will have to sign it on the exam venue.

07:24 AM IST
Feb. 24, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Live Updates

Students start reaching JEE Main exam centre. 

JEE Main 2021 (Photo: Careers360)

07:07 AM IST
Feb. 24, 2021

JEE Main self-declaration form

The self-declaration form is a part of the JEE Main admit card. Candidates will have to mention their health status and recent travel history on it. They will be required to sign it at exam centres in presence of invigilators. 

07:03 AM IST
Feb. 24, 2021

Take advantage of the new exam pattern

In Section B of JEE Main BTech paper, there will be 10 MCQs and candidates will have to answer five. There will be no negative marking. This can prove to be a deciding factor. Candidates can answer all the questions in section B and can get up to 20 marks which will increase their chances of qualifying. Students must take advantage of this opportunity.

07:01 AM IST
Feb. 24, 2021

JEE Main 2021 paper pattern

JEE Main  Btech paper (Paper 1) will have three sections – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks will be 300.

The numerical questions in JEE Main BTech paper will not have negative marking. 

06:56 AM IST
Feb. 24, 2021

Items allowed

Students will be allowed to bring JEE Main admit card, photo ID card, hand sanitiser, water bottle to the exam venue. They will not be allowed to bring any kind of personal belongings like mobile phone, watch, jewellery or any other metallic object. 

Check details here

06:52 AM IST
Feb. 24, 2021

Dress code

Caps, dupatta and  accessories like sunglasses are not allowed in JEE Main exam. If a candidate wears a specific attire due to religious reasons, she or he must reach the exam centre one-and-a-half hours before the gate closing time and inform the exam officials.

Check JEE Min 2021 dress code here

Education News IIT JEE Main JEE Main 2021
