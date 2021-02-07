JEE Main 2021: List Of Sample Papers For BTech Entrance Exam

The first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Paper-1 will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam will be based upon the Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) syllabus. The JEE Main candidates must solve the sample papers based-on the new exam pattern. They can either practice the last year’s JEE Main question papers, new sample papers available on the website of the examination-conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) jeemain.nta.nic.in or other sample papers made available by the IIT faculty.

With a few days left for the national-level examination held for admission into participating institutions offering BTech degree programmes, here is a list of some JEE Main sample papers that can help the candidates appearing for JEE Main Paper-1 to understand the question paper format and practice to complete the paper within the given time. They will understand the weightage given to different topics and the various ways in which the questions have been framed, proportion of application-based questions, and practice time management.

JEE Main sample papers by NTA

The NTA has released a set of sample papers for the JEE Main Paper 1. Separate sample papers have been released for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Subject Sample paper JEE Main numerical questions for Physics Click here JEE Main numerical questions for Chemistry Click here JEE Main numerical questions for Biology Click here





