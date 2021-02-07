  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021: List Of Sample Papers For BTech Entrance Exam

JEE Main 2021: List Of Sample Papers For BTech Entrance Exam

The first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Paper-1 will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam will be based upon the Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) syllabus.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 7, 2021 3:34 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 For February Session Expected Soon
JEE Main May Exam Date Clash With CBSE, Karnataka Board Exams
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 For February Exam Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 February Session Admit Card Soon; Exam Day Instructions; COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Main 2021: Admit Card For February Session Exam Next Week
JEE Main February 2021: Today Is The Last Day For Application Correction
JEE Main 2021: List Of Sample Papers For BTech Entrance Exam
JEE Main 2021: List Of Sample Papers For BTech Entrance Exam
New Delhi:

The first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Paper-1 will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam will be based upon the Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) syllabus. The JEE Main candidates must solve the sample papers based-on the new exam pattern. They can either practice the last year’s JEE Main question papers, new sample papers available on the website of the examination-conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) jeemain.nta.nic.in or other sample papers made available by the IIT faculty.

Read More: JEE Main 2021- Study Material To Prepare For Entrance Exam

With a few days left for the national-level examination held for admission into participating institutions offering BTech degree programmes, here is a list of some JEE Main sample papers that can help the candidates appearing for JEE Main Paper-1 to understand the question paper format and practice to complete the paper within the given time. They will understand the weightage given to different topics and the various ways in which the questions have been framed, proportion of application-based questions, and practice time management.

JEE Main sample papers by NTA

The NTA has released a set of sample papers for the JEE Main Paper 1. Separate sample papers have been released for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Subject

Sample paper

JEE Main numerical questions for Physics

Click here

JEE Main numerical questions for Chemistry

Click here

JEE Main numerical questions for Biology

Click here


JEE Main previous years papers by NTA


Shift-wise JEE Main papers

Question paper

Answer key

JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 - September 2 (Morning shift)

Direct link

Direct link

JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 - September 2 (Afternoon Shift)

Direct link

Direct link

JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 - September 2 (Morning Session)

Direct link

Direct link

JEE Main Paper 1 - September 2 (Afternoon Shift)

Direct link

Direct link

JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 - September 3 (Morning Session)

Direct link

Direct link

JEE Main Paper 1 - September 3 (Afternoon Session)

Direct link

Direct link

JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 - September 4 (Morning Session)

Direct Link

Direct Link

JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 - September 4 (Afternoon Session)

Direct Link

Direct Link

JEE Main Paper 1 - September 5 (Morning Session)

Direct Link

Direct Link

JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 - September 5 (Afternoon Session)

Direct Link

Direct Link

JEE Main Paper 1 - September 6 (Morning Session)

Direct Link

Direct Link

JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 - September 6 (Afternoon Session)

Direct Link

Direct Link


Click here for more Education News
JEE Main Preparation JEE Main preparation tips JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
“Waiting For NEET 2021 Dates”: Students Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes
“Waiting For NEET 2021 Dates”: Students Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes
At Least One Medical, Technical College With Course In Regional Languages In Each State: PM Modi
At Least One Medical, Technical College With Course In Regional Languages In Each State: PM Modi
'Meritorious schools' In Punjab To Reopen From February 9
'Meritorious schools' In Punjab To Reopen From February 9
Schools Reopening From Tomorrow In Four States
Schools Reopening From Tomorrow In Four States
NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2021 Registration Deadline Extended
NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2021 Registration Deadline Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................