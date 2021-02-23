JEE Main 2021: List Of Items Allowed At Exam Centre

JEE Main 2021 will start today. JEE Main, held for admission to undergraduate programmes, will be held from 3 pm today across 437 exam centres today. As per data shared by NTA, out of the total 63,065 candidates registered for JEE Main BArch and BPlanning, 22,748 will appear for both the papers of BArch and BPlanning. JEE Main 2021 February session will be held till February 26, 2021. The BTech papers of JEE Main 2021 will start on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in two slots, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Assuring the safety of the aspirants and the invigilators on the day of JEE Main 2021 exam, the administering body -- National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a variety of precautionary measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates appearing for the eligibility test amid the ongoing coronavirus situation are expected to follow certain guidelines on JEE Main 2021 exam day. Aspirants of JEE Main will have to compulsorily wear face masks and hand gloves to decrease the possibility of spread of coronavirus. The JEE Main admit card issued earlier at jeemain.nta.nic.in had details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates on the exam centres are safe.

JEE Main 2021 Exam: Items Allowed At The Exam Centre

Printout of JEE Main admit card

Self declaration undertaking form (filled and unsigned)

Passport size photograph

Transparent ballpoint pen

Valid photo ID proof

Hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Transparent water bottle

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Food items for diabetic students

JEE Main Exam 2021: Items Prohibited At The Exam Centre