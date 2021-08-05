JEE Main 2021: Last Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
JEE Main 2021 Cut-off: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare JEE Main Cut-off for NIT Karnataka for each round during the counselling in the form of seat allotment list. The cut-off will be released in an online mode on the official website of JoSAA.
Admissions to BTech programmes at NIT Karnataka, Surathkal are on the basis of JEE Main ranks. The JEE Main Cut-off is the minimum rank that candidates need to score to improve their admission chances at the NITs or IIITs. JEE Main cut-off for NIT Karnataka is the rank at which BTech admissions close at the institute. The cut-off is released in an online mode and varies depending upon the gender, category, home state or other state quota of the candidate, etc
A few factors that play a key role in determining the JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Karnataka, Surathkal are mentioned below:
- Seats available for a branch
- The number of students applying for admission
- The difficulty level of JEE Main
- Past years’ cut-off trend
Past years' cut-off helps candidates to have an idea about their admission chances and will aid them during the choice filling process. Candidates can refer to the previous years' cut-off for 50% home state quota and 50% other state quota from the table below.
JEE Main 2021 Cutoff for NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
3115
1324
Gen Female
5481
3214
EWS Male
918
212
EWS Female
824
798
OBC Male
1734
448
OBC Female
8583
1534
SC Male
661
302
SC Female
1153
187
ST Male
227
101
ST Female
701
96
ECE
Gen Male
8383
4151
Gen Female
9483
6413
EWS Male
2587
673
EWS Female
2620
1139
OBC Male
4797
1305
OBC Female
12392
2661
SC Male
2016
683
SC Female
1396
1498
ST Male
869
338
ST Female
717
373
ME
Gen Male
14004
9668
Gen Female
19117
19546
EWS Male
3641
1675
EWS Female
10796
3510
OBC Male
8645
3371
OBC Female
21099
9156
SC Male
3262
1866
SC Female
9367
4342
ST Male
1252
865
ST Female
2855
1266
EEE
Gen Male
11204
6392
Gen Female
13284
9259
EWS Male
3259
1158
EWS Female
6702
1790
OBC Male
6021
2242
OBC Female
15505
5038
SC Male
2796
1545
SC Female
8695
2460
ST Male
1070
458
ST Female
1063
520
HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank