JEE Main 2021: Last Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

JEE Main 2021 Cut-off: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare JEE Main Cut-off for NIT Karnataka for each round during the counselling in the form of seat allotment list. The cut-off will be released in an online mode on the official website of JoSAA.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 5, 2021 1:50 pm IST
New Delhi:

Admissions to BTech programmes at NIT Karnataka, Surathkal are on the basis of JEE Main ranks. The JEE Main Cut-off is the minimum rank that candidates need to score to improve their admission chances at the NITs or IIITs. JEE Main cut-off for NIT Karnataka is the rank at which BTech admissions close at the institute. The cut-off is released in an online mode and varies depending upon the gender, category, home state or other state quota of the candidate, etc

A few factors that play a key role in determining the JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Karnataka, Surathkal are mentioned below:

  • Seats available for a branch
  • The number of students applying for admission
  • The difficulty level of JEE Main
  • Past years’ cut-off trend

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare JEE Main Cut-off for NIT Karnataka for each round during the counselling in the form of seat allotment list. The cut-off will be released in an online mode on the official website of JoSAA. Past years’ cut-off helps candidates to have an idea about their admission chances and will aid them during the choice filling process. Candidates can refer to the previous years’ cut-off for 50% home state quota and 50% other state quota from the table below.

JEE Main 2021 Cutoff for NIT Karnataka, Surathkal


Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

3115

1324

Gen Female

5481

3214

EWS Male

918

212

EWS Female

824

798

OBC Male

1734

448

OBC Female

8583

1534

SC Male

661

302

SC Female

1153

187

ST Male

227

101

ST Female

701

96

ECE

Gen Male

8383

4151

Gen Female

9483

6413

EWS Male

2587

673

EWS Female

2620

1139

OBC Male

4797

1305

OBC Female

12392

2661

SC Male

2016

683

SC Female

1396

1498

ST Male

869

338

ST Female

717

373

ME

Gen Male

14004

9668

Gen Female

19117

19546

EWS Male

3641

1675

EWS Female

10796

3510

OBC Male

8645

3371

OBC Female

21099

9156

SC Male

3262

1866

SC Female

9367

4342

ST Male

1252

865

ST Female

2855

1266

EEE

Gen Male

11204

6392

Gen Female

13284

9259

EWS Male

3259

1158

EWS Female

6702

1790

OBC Male

6021

2242

OBC Female

15505

5038

SC Male

2796

1545

SC Female

8695

2460

ST Male

1070

458

ST Female

1063

520


HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

