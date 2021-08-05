JEE Main 2021: Last Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

JEE Main 2021: Check last year’s cut-off for NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

Admissions to BTech programmes at NIT Karnataka, Surathkal are on the basis of JEE Main ranks. The JEE Main Cut-off is the minimum rank that candidates need to score to improve their admission chances at the NITs or IIITs. JEE Main cut-off for NIT Karnataka is the rank at which BTech admissions close at the institute. The cut-off is released in an online mode and varies depending upon the gender, category, home state or other state quota of the candidate, etc

A few factors that play a key role in determining the JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Karnataka, Surathkal are mentioned below:

Seats available for a branch

The number of students applying for admission

The difficulty level of JEE Main

Past years’ cut-off trend

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare JEE Main Cut-off for NIT Karnataka for each round during the counselling in the form of seat allotment list. The cut-off will be released in an online mode on the official website of JoSAA. Past years’ cut-off helps candidates to have an idea about their admission chances and will aid them during the choice filling process. Candidates can refer to the previous years’ cut-off for 50% home state quota and 50% other state quota from the table below.

JEE Main 2021 Cutoff for NIT Karnataka, Surathkal





Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 3115 1324 Gen Female 5481 3214 EWS Male 918 212 EWS Female 824 798 OBC Male 1734 448 OBC Female 8583 1534 SC Male 661 302 SC Female 1153 187 ST Male 227 101 ST Female 701 96 ECE Gen Male 8383 4151 Gen Female 9483 6413 EWS Male 2587 673 EWS Female 2620 1139 OBC Male 4797 1305 OBC Female 12392 2661 SC Male 2016 683 SC Female 1396 1498 ST Male 869 338 ST Female 717 373 ME Gen Male 14004 9668 Gen Female 19117 19546 EWS Male 3641 1675 EWS Female 10796 3510 OBC Male 8645 3371 OBC Female 21099 9156 SC Male 3262 1866 SC Female 9367 4342 ST Male 1252 865 ST Female 2855 1266 EEE Gen Male 11204 6392 Gen Female 13284 9259 EWS Male 3259 1158 EWS Female 6702 1790 OBC Male 6021 2242 OBC Female 15505 5038 SC Male 2796 1545 SC Female 8695 2460 ST Male 1070 458 ST Female 1063 520





HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank