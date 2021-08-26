Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021: Session 4 Begins Today

The fourth and final session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 begins today. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2. For the final session of JEE Main 2021, over seven lakh candidates have registered. The National Testing Agency had released the JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit cards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, a few days before. Candidates appearing for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 need to carry the admit cards, along with a valid photo identification card to the exam centre.

As the examination is being held amidst the pandemic, candidates must also bring the filled but unsigned JEE Main self-declaration form, which is a part of the admit card. Candidates need to record their recent health status and travel history in the self-declaration form.

Once the examination is over, NTA will release the provisional answer key and the students will be given a window to raise objections to the answer keys if any. The changes, if found to be correct, will be made in the final version. The final JEE Main answer key will be published just before the result declaration.

The first three sessions of JEE Main 2021 have been successfully conducted earlier this year and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released its results.

JEE Main 2021 Dress Code

NTA dress code JEE Main 2021 forbids aspirants from wearing “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”.

The JEE Main 2021 dress code has been put in place to deter cheating, or the use of “unfair means”, as per NTA, in the highly competitive entrance exams for UG Engineering courses in institutions across the country.

Candidates are restricted from bringing in items that can help in cheating, threatening officials and getting a proxy to write the JEE Main 2021 exam -- also known as “impersonation”. NTA has clarified that those found “writing questions or answers on any material other than the answer sheet given by the Centre Superintendent for writing answers” will be debarred for three years in future and shall also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit, the NTA JEE Main 2021 bulletin says.

JEE Main 2021: Arrangements To Prevent Cheating

As per the NTA JEE Main 2021 information bulletin, to prevent cheating in the undergraduate Engineering entrance examination, “live CCTV surveillance has been planned in all examination centres”, said the NTA statement that was released earlier. “The NTA is also making arrangements for live viewing at any remote location and recording CCTVs systems of all examination centres from the Control Room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi,” the statement further said.

To prevent cheating using mobile phone networks, NTA has installed all the centres, it added.